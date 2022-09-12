New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 384th TV Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #384, airing on Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.



The New to The Street show will air the following four (4) corporate interviews:

1). Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: VIRI) ($VIRI) interview with Greg Duncan, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Pawtocol’s (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) interview with Colin Jordan, CEO, and Marlina Cotter, Animal Rescue Coordinator.

3). Metaverse – CEEK VR’s (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #384

Tonight, New to The Street TV Host Jane King welcomes Greg Duncan, CEO at Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) ($VIRI) (“Virios”) for his in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview. Virios is a development-stage biotechnology Company focused on advancing novel antiviral therapies. Greg explains the Company’s focus is on various disorders, including fibromyalgia and irritable bowel disease. The Company’s novel IMC-1 compound is a proprietary combination of famciclovir and celecoxib . The Company completed its fibromyalgia IMC-1 FDA Phase 2a with clinical outcomes. Currently, the fibromyalgia study using IMC-1 is in FDA Phase 2b clinical, which is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical with over 400 patients. The Company expects success in the fibromyalgia Phase 2b study, which then places the IMC-1 into Phase 3 trials. The Company’s management and Board of Directors are a team of successful doctors, scientists, and finance experts. Greg launched many pharmaceutical brands, including Zoloft. Virios develops novel treatments using existing drug combinations to eliminate antiviral conditions that can affect many humans. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Virios Therapeutics, Inc. - https://www.virios.com/

Tonight from the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, New to The Street TV welcomes back Pawtocol tocol (CRYPTO: UPI) ($UPI) ,a blockchain technology Company that is creating better lives for pets and pet owners. Colin Jordan, Chief Executive Officer, and Marlina Cotter, Animal Rescue Coordinator talk with TV Host Jane King, updating viewers about current corporate ongoings. Marlina explains her role with the Company, finding animal rescue shelters that qualify to receive crypto donations. Shelters need to be a 501(c) not-for-profit organization that provides rescue services for high-risk and elderly pets. Pawtocol’s PetFund currently donates 10% of its revenues to five (5) pet rescue organizations, three in Arizona and two in California. Marlina tells viewers that pet shelters in New York and Florida will soon be recipients of donated crypto funds. Colin updates viewers about Pawtocol’s sponsored football game, played on September 10, 2022, between the University of Arizona and the Mississippi State University. Pawtocol’s logo branded banners hung throughout the University of Arizona football stadium, and during the game, Pawtocol gave away prizes, including its $UPI (Universal Pet Income) token. The Company’s NFT metaverse using its $UPI token continues to evolve. The “Pet Parks,” a VR landownership platform, allows pet owners another virtual reality (VR) experience within the $UPI ecosystem. Colin states that the Pawtocol “Pet Tag” product development is progressing with sales/marketing forthcoming. And the Pawtocol “Pet Marketplace,” a decentralized pet product and service market, should be online sometime in Q4 (4th Quarter) 2022. Pawtocol’s ecosystem creates real-world solutions, uses, and products/services for pet owners using its $UPI token blockchain. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Pawtocol – https://pawtocol.com/ .

New to The Street is re-airing tonight the Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) , interview with TV Host Jane King. Mary talks to viewers about the Company’s Virtual Reality (VR) platform and creator tools. CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. Stars like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and other top music artists and athletes are using the platform for concerts, new debuts, fan interactions, and merchandise sales. CEEK’s latest VR channel, “The Debut Life,” co-hosted and co-created with Billboard’s Carl Lamarre , is a Metaverse platform where the musical artist can roll out their news, hit albums, and fan interactions. Other CEEK “Club House” VR channels can create brand awareness and bring new and unique user experiences by bridging the real world to a virtual platform. Mary said that back in 2014/2015, she spoke with META (f.k.a-Facebook) about the internet’s future evolution and that the Metaverse would be more than just for games. The Metaverse is changing rapidly, and those committed to bringing vital technological advancements will achieve success; other entities with fewer expectations and technological innovation will not survive. Like a recently published Time Magazine article , publications increase the interest in the Metaverse, adding to mass adoption. CEEK’s “LAND SALE” marketplace platform enables developers to roll out new VR ecosystems. Oculus, HTC, and CEEK VR headsets are all used to enter the CEEK VR Metaverse. Mary invites everyone to try it out and download the iOS and Android apps. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.com/ . The interview originally aired on September 5, 2022.

Tonight, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), joins New to The Street’s Host Jane King to talk about the Company’s Sekur products and recent global cybersecurity issues. Each day, new phishing and hacking scams seem to propagate on emails, websites, and texting apps. Alain states that even his Company’s law firm came under a recent hack job. Hackers were slightly changing the law firm’s website with an appearance similar to Sekur’s legitimate website. Then, the hackers sent emails and WhatsApp messages to the lawyer’s clients with an invoice and wire instructions to pay. Venmo, an easy payment solution app, is another app recently targeted, sending electronic communications to recipients to accept payments sent to them. Those who downloaded the bogus Venmo transaction became victimized by malware on their devices. Venmo and other open-source platforms, the majority hosted on the Big-Tech platforms, offer little to no cybersecurity features. Emails are sold and resold, and hackers get a hold of these emails and develop nefarious electronic campaigns to steal data and money. 94% of cybersecurity breaches occur through email communications. The solution is Sekur Private Data’s Sekur products which offer encrypted secure communications and data management. Individuals and businesses suffering greatly from a past cybersecurity breach are using the Sekur solutions successfully and confidently. Everyone is getting some potentially harmful electronic communication, be diligent, don’t get emotional, look at the transmission, review the source, and decide if the electronic communication is legitimate before clicking and replying. If you are not sure, contact the person about the electronic communication. Sekur is bringing out a Small Business Sekur Solution platform, available soon. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing . As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

