DrHouse Telehealth App Launches Zero Cost 24/7 Virtual Care Visits in New York

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrHouse, a telehealth company providing on-demand urgent care, men's health, and women's health services throughout New York State, announced today the launch of a new promotion. From Sept. 12, 2022 - Oct. 31, 2022, DrHouse will offer online telehealth visits and the opportunity to renew or get a new Rx prescription with a DrHouse Plus subscription, regardless of insurance status, for $0.

With the pandemic redefining the way the country approaches healthcare, consumers are now relying on telehealth to provide ease and convenience in receiving medical care. DrHouse's platform paves the way for efficient, on-demand healthcare at a low cost and on their own terms. This promotion helps provide healthcare at no cost during a time when many New Yorkers may be seeking care as they head back to school and the office.

"Our limited-time zero-cost healthcare initiative is a great opportunity for consumers seeking fast and reliable healthcare this fall," said Ergo Sooru, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, DrHouse. "We want to break conventional healthcare barriers by giving others access to on-demand telehealth appointments, designed to take the 'wait' out of the waiting room. This promotion will allow new patients full access to DrHouse's services with no appointment needed in advance, connecting users to top healthcare professionals within minutes via the app."

While a DrHouse Plus subscription normally has a membership fee of $9.99 a month, this limited-time initiative waives the subscription fee for the first 30-days allowing new users total access to DrHouse's services for an unlimited number of visits for zero cost. DrHouse's services include providing 24/7 access to U.S based board-certified clinicians that diagnose and treat circumstances such as, but not limited to, the following:

Urgent care conditions such as COVID-19 symptoms, cold and flu, and minor health injuries

Provide Rx prescriptions for pickup or delivery, inclusive of anxiety and antidepressants, antibiotics, birth control, and other common prescriptions, as needed

Consultations regarding men's and women's sexual health needs

The DrHouse app is available now to download on iOS and Android mobile devices. To learn more about DrHouse, please visit https://www.drhouse.com.



About DrHouse

DrHouse is a telehealth company offering 24/7 virtual visits with board-certified clinicians. Consumers can expect on-demand virtual health services with a short wait time of 15 minutes or less and access to clinicians that specialize in non-emergent medical conditions in urgent care, men's health, and women's health spaces. Services are affordable and convenient, with no insurance necessary for medical care. Patients can subscribe to membership services or purchase a one-time virtual visit. Businesses can purchase a small business or an enterprise plan to cover employee medical care.

