Passive Optical Network Equipment Market is anticipated to increase due to rising demand for green network solutions

A wide variety of passive optical components are available for a variety of applications. They are a keystone of fiber optic network systems, enabling capacity upgrades at lower cost without interfering with other signals. Furthermore, they are easy to install and can reduce operational costs. FS offers a comprehensive line of passive optical components, including fiber-optic cable, passive optical switch, and fiber-optic connector. Increasing demand for high-bandwidth networks is fueling the market for passive optical components. As the world moves towards a more mobile-oriented society, there is an increasing demand for these devices. Furthermore, the number of people connected to networks is growing rapidly.

According to our (Coherent market insights) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, The global passive optical network (PON) equipment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.8 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ Adtran Inc.

◘ Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

◘ Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

◘ Hitachi Communication Technologies Inc.

◘ AT & T Inc.

◘ Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

◘ Broadcom Corporation Inc.

◘ Ericsson Inc.

◘ Calix Inc.

◘ ECI Telecom Ltd

Market Dynamics:

Rapid growth of Passive Optical Network (PON) in Asia Pacific is expected to augment growth of the global passive optical components market during the forecast period. There is a high demand for passive optical network in the region, particularly in China. The increasing adoption of electronic devices and growing high volume data traffic is leading the end-users to turn to a wired optical medium from a wireless medium in China. For instance, in October 2021, Huawei introduced the DQ ODN and Edge OTN series products in the 7th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF2021) held in Dubai. These products are designed for helping operators to quickly build all-optical target networks that are manageable and visible from end to end, provide high-speed entrance to the digital world, and significantly reduce operator O&M costs.

However, operational and technical issues such as dispersion, attenuation, signal and data losses are expected to hamper growth of the global passive optical components market during the forecast period.

Detail Segmentation

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market, By Structure:

◘ GPON

◘ EPON

Global Passive Optical Network (PON) Market, By Component:

◘ ONT

◘ OLT

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

