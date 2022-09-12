Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,757 in the last 365 days.

Food Lion Feeds Renovating Nearly 30 Food Pantries in 30 Days

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Feeding America®'s Hunger Action Month™, Food Lion Feeds is remodeling and stocking the shelves of 26 food pantries across its 10-state operating area. During this 30-day effort, Food Lion Feeds will donate more than 3 million meals and nearly 1,100 volunteer hours as part of its largest associate volunteer initiative, The Great Pantry Makeover. Food Lion Feeds is the omnichannel retailer's hunger relief initiative.

The Great Pantry Makeover takes place every September to align with Hunger Action Month®, a time when Food Lion Feeds deepens its extensive existing partnership with Feeding America to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of hunger in the United States. Since 2015, Food Lion Feeds has renovated nearly 260 food pantries.

"We are proud to partner with Feeding America during Hunger Action Month to help raise awareness of this nationwide effort to help end hunger," said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. "The Great Pantry Makeover provides our associates a great opportunity to connect with their neighbors while nourishing the towns and cities we serve."

Now in its eighth year, Food Lion associates support these local efforts by volunteering to complete pantry improvements. Their volunteer hours include remodels ranging from painting and cleaning pantries to installing shelving, freezers, coolers and other equipment to expand the capacity for fresh fruits, vegetables and other products. In addition to performing the work, Food Lion associates will stock the pantry shelves with food.

"Our work would not be possible without the support of organizations, including the Food Lion team, who are willing to share the responsibility of making sure no one goes hungry in our community," said Beth Steelman, Executive Director for Yadkin Christina Ministries. "Giving back to the community is something that Food Lion cares very deeply about, and we are grateful for our partnership with them, as well as Second Harvest Food Bank, both of which provide critical resources to supplement the support that we receive locally for our mission."

The following pantries are receiving makeovers from Food Lion Feeds:

Food Pantry Partner City State
Kent Sussex Industries Milford DE
Fannin County Family Connection Blue Ridge GA
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Savannah GA
Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland Elizabethtown KY
Citizens on Southside Together Blounts Creek NC
Faith CME Church Charlotte NC
Yadkin Christian Ministries East Bend East Bend NC
North Lexington Baptist Church Outreach Lexington NC
Building 323 Middlesex NC
Our Daily Bread Food Ministry Rockingham NC
Trinity Missionary Baptist Church Shallotte NC
My Neighbor's Bounty Mercersburg PA
Mission of Hope Cayce SC
Churches Assisting People Conway SC
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Center Gloverville SC
St. Delight Community Outreach Little River SC
Living Branch Ministries Taylors SC
St. Mary's Food Pantry Johnson City TN
Chilhowee Baptist Center Maryville TN
The Well Outreach, Inc. Spring Hill TN
Solid Rock Worldwide Outreach Ministries Chesapeake VA
Embassy Outreach Ministries Front Royal VA
Amelia County Food Pantry Jetersville VA
Tabernacle Baptist Church East End Newport News VA
Mount Olive Baptist Church Richmond VA
Snyder's Food Pantry Hedgesville WV

For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me' culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee581373-9221-4bce-8f91-c1159540a261


You just read:

Food Lion Feeds Renovating Nearly 30 Food Pantries in 30 Days

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.