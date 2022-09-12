Beckett Announces Acquisition of NoXX, Appointment of Scott Roskind as Beckett's Chief Visionary Officer

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett, the most trusted name in the collectibles industry, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of NoXX Technologies. As a part of the agreement, NoXX CEO and Founder Scott Roskind will be joining Beckett as the company's Chief Visionary Officer.

"The acquisition of NoXX is one more important step in our creation of the industry's digital leading platform," said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Beckett. "We want to build a central location to connect collectors and give them every tool they need—and the NOXX Technologies' product suite as well as its talent will help us do that."

NoXX's technology will be integrated into Beckett Collect, the industry's first all-in-one platform that allows collectors to easily and dynamically add cards, manage and analyze their collection, discover new assets, and create connections with other like-minded individuals.

"This is an ideal match, between two incredible teams," said Scott Roskind, CEO and Founder of NoXX and Beckett's new Chief Visionary Officer. "We'll unite the technology we've built to help collectors collect, showcase, discover, and connect—and we'll do it all with the most storied brand in the industry. I couldn't be happier or more proud of our team, and I'm excited about the technological transformation underway at Beckett."

Scott Roskind brings to Beckett more than 20 years of experience in sports, technology, and entrepreneurial ventures including the following companies and organizations: LinkShare Corporation, MarquisJet, The National Basketball Retired Players Association, and The New York Knicks.

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most amazing products and services on the planet for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 30 years experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned to become the world's premier alternative assets platform. By investing heavily in new digital, subscription, and blockchain technologies, as well as in new verticals and expert talent, Beckett is continuing its commitment to help collectors value, safeguard, and trade their unique items.

