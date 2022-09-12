Submit Release
BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN BURGAW, N.C.

At 409 U.S. Highway 177 North #2

BURGAW, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 409 U.S. Highway 177 North #2.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. To make an appointment, call 910-970-8141 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark has clinics throughout the Wilmington region and more than 50 in North Carolina.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Dylan Mascarenas earned a bachelor's degree in athletic training from East Central University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Chapman University.

Mascarenas is a certified athletic trainer and is certified as an orthopedic clinical specialist. He is a fellow in training with the Upstream Rehab Institute orthopedic manual therapy program and an advanced dry needling specialist. His special interests are TMJ treatment and athletic rehabilitation.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.   

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-burgaw-nc-301622044.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

