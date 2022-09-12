Hollow Brook Wealth Management to Sponsor Turtle Invitational's Inaugural Turtle Rally

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC ("Hollow Brook"), a leading independent and full-service wealth management firm, today announced its sponsorship of the Turtle Invitational's inaugural Turtle Rally. The Turtle Rally, which will be led by Philip Richter, Co-Chairman and President of Hollow Brook, is an exclusive, invitation-only event that aims to bring together collectible car enthusiasts and spectacular automobiles, to help build camaraderie and further cultivate meaningful relationships throughout Hollow Brook's network. The proceeds from the Turtle Rally will benefit the Pray Family Foundation – a 501(c)(3) non-profit that seeks to inspire young people, families and youth groups through innovative programs.

Mr. Richter, in addition to his responsibilities at Hollow Brook, is a vintage car enthusiast that has extensive experience and expertise in the classic automobile market. He is viewed by many clients and individuals who share an affinity for classic automobiles as a trusted and credible advisor and is widely sought after for his knowledge of the collector car market. Mr. Richter is also the founder of the Turtle Invitational, a preeminent collectible car experience, and the creator and author of Turtle Garage, a blog that provides readers with unique insights and exclusive content on the collective vehicle market and the broader automotive industry. He is a frequent contributor to publications and podcasts focusing on classic cars.

The Turtle Rally will commence on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at noon with a reception and an elegant lunch catered by Sarah Bouissou's renowned Bernard Restaurant. The Rally's 352-mile journey will begin at the Pray Achievement Center in Bedford, NY. Over the course of the drive, participants will get to experience unique destinations such as Lake Taghkanic State Park, enjoy lunch at Bistro Brie & Bordeaux, and take a day trip to the Northeast Classic Car Museum. The event will conclude on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Cooperstown, NY, with an intimate dinner and reception at the Otesaga Resort Hotel with live music performed by Teresa Baldwin.

All participants will receive a copy of Miles Collier's new book "The Archaeological Automobile: Understanding and Living with Historical Automobiles". Mr. Collier is regarded as one of the most highly respected automobile resources in the world and the Founder of the Revs Institute in Naples, FL.

The Turtle Rally will take place every two years with the next event taking place in 2024. For more information about this year's event, please contact Phoebe Rubenstein at prubenstein@hbwmllc.com.

