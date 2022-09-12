New Fictional Thriller Turns Potential Animal Abusers into Victims

Investigators unravel several vast conspiracies across Europe as the murder toll increases

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Men involved in activities and sports that are associated with cruelty to animals are found dead, each ravaged in the dead of night by the very animals their activities harm.

In Len Camarda's new mystery novel, "TORO," Camarda brings back Agent Gino Cerone and Chief Inspector Mercedes Garcia, who gained notoriety by unraveling unfathomable conspiracies in his previous two well-reviewed books, "The Seventh Treasure" and "Prey of the Falcoln." Cerone and Garcia, now married, investigate what amounts to a horrendous series of murders across Europe.

"When I lived in Spain, I learned how divisive bull fighting had become," said Camarda. "Residents were passionate on both sides of the issue: those who love the sport and those who see it as a theatrical form of animal cruelty. I also experienced a similar situation while living in the Netherlands, where outcries against the use of animals in medical research was equally passionate. As an animal lover, I wanted to address these issues, but put my own twist on them."

Camarda's previous two mystery novels also follow the Cerone and Garcia characters as they foil intricate plots to convert Spain into an Islamic monarchy and then to find and return kidnapped women, taken from universities throughout Europe. In "TORO," they work with local police and Interpol, while their investigation leads them to certain animal rights organizations with possible motives, but all potential suspects have perfect alibis.

The authors previous career was largely international, and he lived for a time In Madrid and Amsterdam. His knowledge of these cities became crucial as he created the detailed backdrops for his novels. He plans to donate any royalties from his books to the Wounded Warriors Project and the Hilton Head Humane Association.

About the author

Len Carmarda is from Brooklyn, N.Y. His business career took him around the world, including living and working in Panama, Amsterdam and Madrid. While in Europe, inspired by the beauty around him, he began to paint. With retirement, he became more prolific in painting, exhibiting frequently at the gallery of the Art League of Hilton Head. However, the magic and mystery of Spain became the driving force in writing his first novel, the international thriller "The Seventh Treasure." Writing now takes much of his time, and he followed up his first book with "Prey of the Falcon" and "TORO."

