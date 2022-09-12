Curing Agents Market worth US$7.7 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 6.9% – IndustryARC

Curing Agents Market Size is forecast to reach US$7.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. Construction Sector is booming globally with increasing construction activities and this is expected to contribute to the market's growth.

Curing Agents Market size is forecast to reach US$7.7 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2027. A wide range of curing agents such as epoxy resin curing agents (aliphatic amines, polyamides, polyamic acid, etc.), polyurethane curing agents, and synthetic rubber curing agents are used in several applications. The hardened curing agents are utilized in coatings, adhesives, inks, composites, and various other applications. The construction sector is booming globally with increasing construction activities and this is expected to contribute to the market’s growth. The Curing Agents Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape :

The top 5 players in the Curing Agents Industry are –

1. Olin Corporation

2. Kukdo Chemical Co., Ltd

3. Cargill

4. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

5. Campbell Plastics

Segmental Analysis :

1. Epoxy Curing Agents segment dominated the curing agents market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Epoxy resin comes with properties such as good adhesion, robust chemical and thermal resistance, and excellent dielectric properties.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the curing agents market in 2021, up to 34%. The high demand for curing agents is attributed to the booming construction sector in the region.

3. Construction Sector dominated the curing agents market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Curing agents are extensively used in the construction sector.

4. According to the August 2021 data by Eurostat, production in the building construction segment in the European Union and Euro Area increased by 3.8% and 3.1% respectively in June 2021. Similarly, FDI in the construction development sector (housing, built up infrastructure, townships, and construction development projects) amounted to USD 26.14 billion between April 2000 and June 2021.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Type Epoxy Curing Agents, Polyurethane Curing Agents, Silicone Rubber Curing Agent By Application Coatings, Adhesives, Composites, Sealants and Putties, Polymerization Catalyst, Inks, Road Marking By End Use Construction, Electronics, Automotive, Marine, Aerospace By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges :

1.Rising demand for automobiles is driving the market’s growth: Requirement for automotive paints and coatings is also increasing with the rising vehicle production and this is expected to drive the market’s growth during the forecast.

2. Booming construction sector is influencing the market’s growth: The construction sector is booming globally with increasing construction activities and this is expected to augment the market’s growth during the forecast period.

3. The fluctuation in the raw material prices might hamper the market’s growth: The curing agents market involves raw materials such as polyamides and polyurethane which are petroleum-derived products. The prices of these raw materials are fluctuating with the fluctuation in the petroleum price and this might affect the market’s growth.

