Acme United Corporation to Present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox 2022 Webinar

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation ACU announced today that it will present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox 2022 Webinar on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The presentation will be available on the investor relations portion of the company's website www.acmeunited.com prior to the company's presentation.



ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, First Aid Central®, PhysiciansCare®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, DMT®, Med-Nap and Safety Made. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.

