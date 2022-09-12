OneMedNet Announces Life Sciences Industry Veteran, David Gascoigne Joins the Company as Chief Operating Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / OneMedNet Corporation ("OneMedNet" or the "Company"), the leading curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data, through its proven OneMedNet iRWD™ solution, today announced the hiring of David Gascoigne, as Chief Operating Officer, effective today.

Mr. Gascoigne is a 30 year experienced industry veteran with substantial experience in helping Life Sciences companies through aggressive growth and transitional periods by monetizing large, complex and integrated data sets with technology, machine learning and predictive analytics. This included leadership positions with IQVIA where he served as General Manager of Analytics Services and Symphony Health where he served as Executive Vice President of Analytics & Innovation responsible for the development and commercialization of a suite of analytics solutions across the healthcare arena. Mr. Gascoigne has also served as the COO of GNS Healthcare, a leading precision medicine company, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Analytics for Sutherland Global Services and a Partner in Commercial Analytics with Accenture Interactive.

"David is an extremely accomplished analytics leader and will prove to be an important asset to OneMedNet as we scale," commented Paul Casey, Chief Executive Officer of OneMedNet. "David's immense, direct analytics expertise leveraged to drive business decisions will be integral to the future of the Company. While recruiting for this role, David's background parallels our unique needs, and I could not be more excited to welcome him onboard."

Mr. Gascoigne added, "I am delighted to be joining the OneMedNet team, working with such an incredibly talented leadership team. I look forward to leveraging the skills I have honed over the course of my three-decade career and applying them to the needs of OneMedNet."

Mr. Gascoigne graduated from Sheffield University in the UK with an advanced degree in Applied Statistics.

About OneMedNet Corporation

Founded in 2009, OneMedNet provides innovative solutions that unlock the significant value contained within the clinical image archives of healthcare providers. Employing its proven OneMedNet iRWD™ solution, OneMedNet securely de-identifies, searches, and curates a data archive locally, bringing a wealth of internal and third-party research opportunities to providers. By leveraging this extensive federated provider network, together with industry leading technology and in-house clinical expertise, OneMedNet successfully meets the most rigorous RWD Life Science requirements. As previously announced, OneMedNet signed a definitive business combination agreement with Data Knights Acquisition Corp. DKDCA DKDCW))), a special purpose acquisition company, on April 25, 2022, that will result in a newly combined company to be publicly listed.

