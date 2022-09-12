ATV fatality at Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County

OLIN - At approximately 3:30 AM on Saturday, September 10th, James Daniel Minor, age 35 of Olin, drove off the roadway at the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area in Jones County. Minor hit an obstruction and was declared dead at the scene. Jones County Sheriff assisted the Iowa DNR at the scene
