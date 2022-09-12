Hunting Related Shooting Incident Investigated in Huntington

The Vermont Warden Service is actively investigating a hunting related shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, September 10, on private land in the town of Huntington.

Game Wardens with the Vermont Warden Service and Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the area along with medical personnel after a 911 call was placed by a third hunter on Saturday morning.

The victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area off Main Road when he was struck in the abdomen by a single gunshot fired by another hunter, who claimed that he mistook the victim for a bear.

The victim was transported to University of Vermont medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

At the time of the incident none of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange, an important piece of safety equipment that hunters are highly encouraged to wear.

“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier. “The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont’s hunting seasons.”

All parties involved have been identified and there is no outstanding risk to the public. The Vermont Warden Service will provide additional information on this active investigation in the coming days.