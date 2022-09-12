Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Charles County

 (LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County.

At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area. According to a preliminary investigation, a motorcycle was found in a ditch and the driver of the vehicle was ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle, Dallas Anthony Savoy, 28, of La Plata, Maryland, was declared deceased at the scene. No other people or vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Maryland Route 488 was shut down until about 8:45 a.m. following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack at 301-392-1200.

The crash remains under investigation…

