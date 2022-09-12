Offshore Decommissioning Market Future Challenges, Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2028 | Acteon Group Limited

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Analysis

Global offshore decommissioning market was valued at US$ 6.3 Billion in 2021 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% by (2022 to 2030).

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Acteon Group Limited, Topicus Finan BV, AF Gruppen ASA, Tetra Technologies Inc., Allseas Group S.A., DeepOcean Group Holding B.V., John Wood Group Plc, and Exxon Mobil Corporation

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Decommissioning Service:

Removal, Disposal, Remediation and Environmental Studies

Modelling and Sampling

Waste Mapping and Handling

Impact Assessment Program and Decommissioning Plan

HAZID (Hazard Identification Study) and Safety Screening, Removal of Equipment with NORM

Stress Analysis, Lifting and Rigging Procedures

Transportation and Sea Fastening

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Process :

Project Management Planning and Engineering

Permitting Compliance Regulatory Compliance

Platform Preparation

Well Plugging and abandonment

Conductor Removal

Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges

Platform Removal

Pipeline and Cable Decommissioning

Material Disposal Site clearance

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market, By Water Depth :

Shallow

Deep Water

Ultra Deep Water

➸ North America (United States, Canada)

➸ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

➸Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

➸ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

➸ The Middle East and Africa

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Offshore Decommissioning, Applications of Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material, and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Industry, Capacity, and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status, and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Offshore Decommissioning Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, The Offshore Decommissioning Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Market;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Natural preservative, Chemical preservative, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, The Consumers Analysis of Offshore Decommissioning;

Chapter 12, Offshore Decommissioning Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source;

Chapters 13, 14, and 15, Offshore Decommissioning sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix, and data source.

