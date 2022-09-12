ATC HEALTHCARE HEEDS AUSTRALIAS RECORD BREAKING FLU SEASON; PREPARING NOW IN US FOR SILMULTANEOUS RESPIRITORY VIRUSES

ATC Healthcare

LAKE SUCCESS, NY, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATC HEALTHCARE, LEADING HEALTHCARE STAFFING AGENCY, IS TAKING NOTICE OF AUSTRALIAS RECORD BREAKING FLU SEASON AND GETTING PREPARED IN THE US NOW FOR SILMULTANEOUS RESPIRITORY VIRUSES

Lake Success, NY, USA, September 12, 2022- Reporting from media and government officials announced that “Australia just experienced its worst flu season in five years, with about three times as many cases as in a normal year, and influenza-like illness has risen in New Zealand as well.” The US normally uses the information from these countries to predict what may come to the US regarding influenza, which remains an unpredictable virus. Additionally, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, just said “the increases should serve as a warning that the US flu season may be worse than normal, especially as the coronavirus continues to circulate at high levels.”

ATC Healthcare, a leading healthcare staffing company, is jumping into action to support its hospital partners and the healthcare community at large to avoid additional stress and strain on a healthcare community which is already stretched thin.

“ ATC is ready to help our hospital partners and the healthcare community meet the challenges presented by a bad flu season in combination with the continued presence of Covid and the current nursing shortage. We are here as a partner and resource.” Commented CEO David Savitsky.

The CEO and his team have implemented a five-step plan to help its partners prepare for this unprecedented potential health crisis of two simultaneous respiratory viruses impacting at the same time:

1. Conducting extensive recruitment to add up to 2500 more clinicians to its staff

2. Reaching out to local facilities to assess their projected needs

3. Entering into staffing agreements that cover surges and crises staffing

4. Providing additional training to clinicians for treating flu and COVID illness

5. Tracking current flu vaccination status of clinicians

Rita Franklin, Senior VP of Nursing added, “Now that people are gathering again and no longer needing to mask as in the recent past, the flu could return to pre-pandemic levels. What happens in Australia during flu season has historically been a good predictor of what will happen in the US as their flu season runs April to October.”



Predictions are pointing that Covid will peak again in December in conjunction with the typical Influenza season and these plans need to be in place to save lives.



About ATC Healthcare

ATC Healthcare is the established leader in healthcare staffing, nationwide. ATC empowers world-class care by providing qualified healthcare professionals across disciplines nationwide. Named among Forbes' Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020, the ATC brand provides nurses, LPNs, and certified nursing assistants across a multitude of disciplines in more than 65 territories nationwide. ATC Healthcare is Staffing Industry Analysts’ 29th largest healthcare staffing firm in the U.S., and the third largest per diem nurse staffing firm nationwide. ATC provides per diem, contract and travel assignments for hospitals, healthcare facilities and senior living locations nationwide, offering support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. For more information, visit atchealthcare.com or email Juliette @itgirlpr.com