Denim Jeans Industry (Market) Analysis Covering Size, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2030

Denim Jeans Market to Reach $88.1 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Denim is one of the world’s most iconic fabrics indeed. No other variety of fabric has gathered such huge acknowledgement across the globe. Today, this durable fabric has become so aesthetically appealing that one can even find home decor products made with the denim fabric. Hence, denim business has been considered as a profitable choice in the mass market.

According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global denim jeans market size is expected to reach $88.1 billion with a considerable CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. North America is currently holding the highest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

India is currently the biggest producer of denim fabrics. Traditionally, only cotton was used to manufacture denim fabric, but, now-a-days it is blended with polyester, to control shrinkage & wrinkles, as well as, with Lycra to make it stretchable. The first step of denim production process includes the cultivation of the cotton plants. Cotton fibers are then combed and made into long, thin strings so that a range of dyes, washes, or treatments can be applied. The dyeing temperature usually varies between 60-degree C to 80-degree C, while for some dyes, it can be as high as 95-degree C.

Additionally, tops, dresses, corsets, pants, and so many other pieces of clothing are being made with denim to offer people the opportunity to flaunt a complete denim on denim look. Natural washed denims with blue or indigo tones are the most preferred ones in denim fit and style trends. A vintage trend of baggy jeans, encouraged by the 90s fashion, is gaining a lot of interest with fashionistas across the globe recently. Ripped and distressed jeans are on demand since the last couple of years. Flared jeans, boot cut jeans, and super wide legged jeans, meanwhile, are grabbing a lot of attention over the denim trend. Printed jeans, on the other hand, are the most innovative twist to classic denim and the incorporation of street style.

Key Finding Of the Study

Relaxed fit segment accounted for $4,184.5 million, garnering 7.4% of the global market share.

On the basis of price range, the mass segment acquired $36,456.1 million, exhibiting 64.9% of the global market share.

Children segment was valued at $9,889.1 million, accounting for 17.6% of the market share.

the specialty stores segment acquired $7,219.2 million, exhibiting 12.8% of the global market share.

U.S. was the most prominent market in North America in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,400.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific garnered the considerable denim jeans market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its market share during the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to growing production of denim, presence large consumer base countries including India and China, and growing millennial population and disposable income. Western dressing style has influenced a lot on India and China and is expected to continue resulting in denim wear increased growth during the forecast period.

The players operating in the global denim jeans industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include, Canatiba Denim Industry, Diesel S.p.A., H&M Group, Jack & Jones, Kontoor Brands, Inc., Lee Cooper, Levi Strauss & Co., Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd., PVH Corp., and Under Armour, Inc.

