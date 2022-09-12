Medigus: Polyrizon Submitted an International Patent Application for its Platform Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle (“EV”) and charging solutions, announced today that Polyrizon Ltd. ("Polyrizon"), a privately held company in which Medigus owns 37.03%, has submitted a PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) application, following a submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative technology.

The patent refers to Polyrizon's Capture and Contain (C&C™) platform. C&C™ platform is based on natural 3-D polymeric network tailored to optimally adhere to the nasal mucosal surface. The polymeric network creates a physical barrier that captures and contains biological threats in order to block their penetration. The C&C™ platform can be readily adapted for a wide range of applications to protect the human body from airborne threats such as allergens, viruses and mold.

Polyrizon is a biotech company, focused on the development and commercialization of innovative intranasal products.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus’ affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in Polyrizon Ltd. and ownership in industry 4.0 company, ScoutCam Inc. The Company’s affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeffs’ Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz Ltd. are also part of the Company’s portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Medigus’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

In addition, we cannot assure that any patent will issue as a result of a pending patent application or, if issued, whether it will issue in a form that will be advantageous to us. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as otherwise required by law, Medigus undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Medigus is not responsible for the contents of third-party website.

