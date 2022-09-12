Toothpaste Market to Reach USD 21.99 Billion by 2027 | Toothpaste Industry Striking CAGR of 3.4%

Key companies covered in Toothpaste Market are Avon Products, Inc. (London, United Kingdom), Ludovico Martelli Spa (Florence, Italy), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (New York, USA ), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (Brentford, United Kingdom), Unilever PLC (London, United Kingdom), Amway International Inc. (Michigan, USA), Toms of Maine (Maine, USA), Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Colgate-Palmolive Company (New York, USA), The Procter & Gamble Company (Ohio, USA), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global toothpaste market size is projected to reach USD 21.99 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The growing availability of vegan toothpaste will play an instrumental role in augmenting the potential of this market, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Toothpaste Market, 2020-2027”. The number of vegans is steadily expanding as awareness about animal cruelty in the consumer goods industry is spreading rapidly. To capitalize on these new dynamics, several paste makers are developing and launching products specifically targeted toward vegans.

For example, Australia-based Desert Essence developed the Tea Tree Oil & Neem Wintergreen toothpaste that contains extracts from the Neem tree, an evergreen tree native to India. These extracts make breath feel fresher, fight mouth bacteria, and whiten teeth, while the tea tree oil’s antiseptic properties prevent gingivitis. Most importantly, the product does not contain any animal ingredients and has not been lab-tested on animals. Similarly, JASON’s Sea Fresh comprises of silica, calcium carbonate, and bamboo powder to whiten teeth, while the sea salt and blue algae aid in strengthening the gums and teeth. This also does not consist of any animal extracts or testing. The increasing uptake of vegan pastes, therefore, opening new growth avenues for this market.

Toothpaste Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.4% 2027 Value Projection USD 21.99 Billion Base Year 2019 Toothpaste Market Size in 2019 USD 17.75 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Region Toothpaste Market Growth Drivers High Incidence of Teeth Issues in Children Rising Number of Older Persons





Avon Products, Inc. (London, United Kingdom)

Ludovico Martelli Spa (Florence, Italy)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (New York, USA )

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Unilever PLC (London, United Kingdom)

Amway International Inc. (Michigan, USA)

Toms of Maine (Maine, USA)

Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (New York, USA)

The Procter & Gamble Company (Ohio, USA)

According to the report, the value of the market stood at USD 17.75 billion in 2019.

Market Opportunity

Increasing Importance of Oral Hygiene amid COVID-19 to Create New Opportunities

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has reiterated the importance of maintaining good hygienic practices, especially oral hygiene. A few studies published in various distinguished journals have provided empirical evidence of the significance of dental prophylaxis in mitigating the SARS-CoV-2 infection. For example, a study published in the British Dental Journal in April 2020 revealed that patients afflicted by the severe form of COVID-19 had associated inflammatory markers and bacteria in the mouth, providing strong evidence that poor dental health is a risk factor for COVID-19. Another study published in Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy noted that mucosal vaccines for the coronavirus, which have proven to be exceptionally effective for MERS, will necessitate good oral health. Toothpastes are essential in maintaining dental health and the toothpaste market growth is likely to get stoked amid the current pandemic as the seriousness of oral hygiene gets heightened among consumers.

Regional Insights



Rising Influence of Domestic Brands to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

At USD 6.42 billion, Asia Pacific dominated the toothpaste market share in 2019 owing to the strong presence and rising influence of domestic brands such as Dabur in the region. Furthermore, consumers in the region are adopting novel teeth care products and dental powders and liquids on account of increasing incomes and rapid urbanization.

Europe is expected to emerge as a leading region in the market owing to the high consumption of coffee, which contains ingredients that can have adverse effects on oral hygiene. As a result, the demand for these pastes, especially vegan toothpastes, is on the rise in the continent. In North America, expensive dental care systems in the US is nudging people to take adequate care of their teeth, thus fueling the demand for this product in the region.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Acquisitions by Large Companies to Intensify Market Competition

Large players in this market are strategically acquiring smaller companies to deepen their hold on the market’s competitive landscape. These acquisitions are enabling key players to expand their portfolios and leverage the distribution channels of the acquired companies to broaden their customer base.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Toothpaste Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Teeth Whitening Herbal Sensitive Teeth Others By End-User (Value) Adults Chlidren By Distribution Channel (Value) Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenient Stores Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores Online By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the toothpaste market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights states that the global market size was USD 17.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 21.99 billion by 2027.

2. What was the value of the market in Asia Pacific in 2019?

Answer: In 2019, the Asia Pacific market value stood at USD 6.42 billion.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2020-2027)?

Answer: Growing at a CAGR of 3.4%, the market will exhibit moderate growth in the forecast period (2020-2027).

4. Which is the leading segment in the market?

Answer: The teeth whitening segment is projected to be the leading segment in this market during the forecast period.

5. Which is the key factor driving the market?

Answer: The rising adoption of oral hygiene practices among the global population is the primary factor driving the growth of the market.

6. Who are the major players in this market?

Answer: GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Unilever PLC, and Colgate-Palmolive Company are the major players in the global market.

7. Which region held the highest share in the market?

Answer: Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2019.

8. Which factors are expected to drive the adoption of these products?

Answer: The tooth problems experienced by a large number of people are expected to drive the adoption of these products globally.

