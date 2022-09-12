Michael S. Afentoullis, JD joins Greystone as a Managing Director for Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loan Originations in the Midwest

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced that Michael Afentoullis has joined as a Managing Director in St. Louis, MO. In this role, Mr. Afentoullis will focus on providing capital solutions to multifamily, seniors, self-storage, office, industrial, and retail investors in the Midwest and nationwide. Mr. Afentoullis will also work closely with the Cushman & Wakefield teams in both St. Louis and Kansas City as well as throughout the country.



Mr. Afentoullis brings over 25 years of commercial real estate and multifamily, seniors, self-storage, office, retail, and industrial finance experience to Greystone, with specialized knowledge in Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and FHA products as well as bank, life insurance, CMBS, bridge, mezzanine, preferred equity, C-PACE, and historic and low income tax credit financing for both market-rate and affordable housing, as well as expertise in direct funding sources for a variety of CRE assets.

Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Afentoullis was a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Capstone Financial (later part of CBRE Debt and Structured Finance) and a Vice President at Northmarq Capital and has placed over $1 billion in debt and equity transactions in his career. In previous roles, Mr. Afentoullis served as a sales broker at Colliers Turley Martin Tucker and as an Asset Manager at Principal Financial Group and Vice President of participations at a small Midwest-based bank.

Mr. Afentoullis holds a Bachelor’s degree from Truman State University, an M.B.A. from St. Louis University’s John Cook School of business, and a J.D. from St. Louis University.

Mr. Afentoullis will work within an agency lending team headed by Vince Mejia, Senior Vice President, Agency production at Greystone. “Michael’s expertise in all aspects of commercial real estate and multifamily financing and deep relationships across the CRE industry will serve as a core asset to Greystone as we strive to serve clients in a range of capital markets needs,” said Mr. Mejia. ‘We are thrilled to have him help build out our capabilities and reach in the Midwest and beyond.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

