Mayekawa Europe Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The label is designed to highlight best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems.
We are honored to be recognized by ATMOsphere as a best-in-class manufacturer of natural refrigeration solutions.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Refrigeration manufacturer Mayekawa Europe has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of Ammonia21.com.
— Mayekawa Europe
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. To date, TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon and Güntner have also received the label.
The label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
“The use of natural refrigerant technologies and energy-efficient solutions has been and will remain our top priority at Mayekawa,” the company added. “We strongly believe that natural refrigerants are the future of our industry. The ATMOsphere label is a recognition of our efforts toward a more sustainable world."
Mayekawa has chosen to use low-charge ammonia for its new high-efficiency mCHILLER series. At the Chillventa 2022 exhibition in October, the company is releasing the mCHILLER TAKA, a new air-cooled ammonia chiller that is “tailor-made as the perfect alternative to synthetic refrigerant,” said Mayekawa Europe.
Mayekawa Europe is a division of Japan-based Mayekawa, a leading supplier of industrial cooling and freezing systems, refrigeration compressors and heat pumps.
Environmental sustainability is the focus of Mayekawa’s commercial activities. The company has long pursued natural refrigerant technologies and energy-efficiency solutions. The application of natural refrigerants and thermal-engineering solutions that use less energy aim to support sustainable development, save ozone layer depletion and stop global warming.
Mayekawa has a history in developing and manufacturing products and systems utilizing natural refrigerants and refers to this approach as the NATURAL FIVE, five natural refrigerants; ammonia/NH3 (R717), CO2 (R744), hydrocarbons, water and air. These natural refrigerants are applied in heating, drying, hot water supply, air conditioning, cooling, chilling and freezing over a multitude of temperatures from 200℃ (392F) to -100℃ (-148F).
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regard to Mayekawa Europe’s unitary ammonia chillers type FUGU, one customer representative, Søren Gram, Managing Director, Svedan Industri Køleanlæg A-S., said, “The Mayekawa ammonia chillers, being the core of the system, did give promised capacities and efficiencies. The total system have performed to end users full satisfaction.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry;
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About Mayekawa
Based in Japan, Mayekawa is a leading supplier of industrial cooling and freezing systems, refrigeration compressors and heat pumps. Environmental sustainability is the focus of Mayekawa’s commercial activities. The company has long pursued natural refrigerant technologies and energy-efficiency solutions. The application of natural refrigerants – CO2, ammonia, hydrocarbons, water and air – and thermal-engineering solutions that use less energy aim to support sustainable development, save ozone layer depletion and stop global warming.
