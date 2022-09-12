Read more about ICYMI: Governor and First Lady Kemp Dedicate Funding to Statewide Causes, Extend Suspension of State Gas Tax, Tour Flood-Damaged Communities

The First Family Travels to North Georgia to Lend a Hand to Those Affected by Flooding 11Alive: Gov. Kemp, First Lady survey damage after flooding in northwest Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is in northwest Georgia surveying damage in flood-stricken Chattooga County. Steady rainfall hit parts of northwest Georgia over the weekend prompting a flood emergency and disruption of clean water service in towns such as Summerville. The city's mayor, Harry Harvey, reported more than 10 inches of rain in just under a 10-hour period of time. Kemp and his wife, the First Lady Marty Kemp, headed to Chattooga County on Wednesday where they visited the communities impacted by the floods along with local officials and emergency management personnel. Fox 5: Gov. Kemp tours Chattooga County flood damage Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp spent Wednesday morning touring damaged areas in northwest Georgia hit the hardest floods over the weekend. Most of Chattooga County is still without water, and some business owners say they don't know if they'll ever be able to reopen. Long lines filled downtown Summerville as many are desperate for water. Many people in the small towns have come together, giving out water and setting up food distribution for those families struggling to get back on their feet. WDEF: Governor Kemp Tours Summerville Flood Damage “I know this has been, you know, tough economically for this community and tough on their families. You know, kids are not in the classroom right now, because we don’t have water availability in the schools. And obviously, parents are dealing with bigger issues right now. Many of the downtown businesses got devastating flooding and water damage that they’re dealing with,” said Kemp. “I mean our main concern is making sure we’re keeping water for individuals that need it so that and get meals to them so they can survive and also get the water turned back on and then we’ll continue evaluations and the other processes that come to every resource that we have available in state government we have been here and we’re not going anywhere we’re gonna hang in there as long as everybody needs us and we’ll do what we can do.” The superintendent of Chattanooga county school says he is not sure when students will be back in the classroom, but he predicts it could be the first of next week. There is no official word on when the water will resume running. CBS46: Kemp, state officials request federal assistance for North Ga. flood victims Kemp said the state is doing everything in its power to help get flood victims back on their feet. “I know this has been tough economically for this community and tough on their families,” Kemp said at a news conference after the tour. “Kids are not in their classrooms right now because we don’t have water availability in the schools and obviously parents are dealing with bigger issues right now.” Chris Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, said the state is requesting federal assistance on behalf of flood victims. “We have been in contact with FEMA,” Stalling said. “We are requesting [representatives from] the Individual Assistance Program to come and do assessments. They should be on the ground either this evening or tomorrow.”