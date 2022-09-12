Manufacturing Execution System Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 20.06 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 8.79% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

IoT can help manufacturers create, streamline, and collapse system architecture in, responsive, and affordable manner. The penetration of the IoT technology across manufacturing industries to market automation is fueling opportunities for the worldwide manufacturing execution system market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Manufacturing Execution System Market ” By Offering (Software, Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premises Deployment Type, On-Demand Deployment Type, Hybrid), By Process Industry (Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Pulp & Paper), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research conducted a high-quality study that revealed the size of the global Manufacturing Execution System Market size was valued at USD 10.20 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.06 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.79% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Manufacturing Execution System Market Overview

The primary factors such as the growing use of industrial automation in process industries coupled with low deployment costs are boosting the growth of the manufacturing execution system market. Moreover, the manufacturing execution system’s market size experienced steady growth due to the high demand from the water and wastewater treatment, food, beverage, and power industries. Also, the need to track real-time data, enhance data visibility, and control off-site development operations has a significant impact on the growth of the MES market size.

Furthermore, the penetration of IoT technology across manufacturing industries to market automation is fueling opportunities for the worldwide manufacturing execution system market. Furthermore, IoT enables communication and interaction between industrial devices to supply enterprises with better flexibility and optimal performance. These have positively anticipated propelling the growth of the global manufacturing execution system market.

There are specific challenges faced that will hinder the overall market growth. The factors such as lack of awareness regarding the benefits of MES solutions among SMEs are limiting the market growth. Also, high investment and running costs involved in the implementation and upgrade of manufacturing execution systems for small-scale production is estimated to sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Key Developments

In April 2021, AVEVA collaborated with Planet Together, the leading Advanced Planning & Scheduling platform provider. This adds robust unique innovations to the AVEVA Manufacturing Execution System about visual planning and management, multi-plant production scheduling, and production schedule enhancement, expanding AVEVA’s investments in Industry 4.0 manufacturing solutions.

In October 2019, Rockwell acquired MESTECH Services. The company expects that by increasing its capabilities, able to generate profits grow Information Solutions and Connected Services worldwide, as well as boost Rockwell’s potential to enable its customers in executing digital initiatives.

In November 2020, Rockwell updated a set of new functionality for Factory Talk Innovation Suite, enabled by PTC, to ease, scale, and boost digitalization for industrial organizations.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, SAP Se and Andea Solutions.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Manufacturing Execution System Market On the basis of Offering, Deployment Type, Process Industry, and Geography.

Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Offering Software Services

Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Deployment Type On-Premise Deployment Type On-Demand Deployment Type Hybrid

Manufacturing Execution System Market, By Process Industry Food & Beverages Oil & Gas Chemicals Pulp & Paper Pharmaceutical & Life Sciences Energy & Power Water & Wastewater Management Others



·Manufacturing Execution System Market, by Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



