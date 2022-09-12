Kona Gold Beverage, Inc's Subsidiary Gold Leaf Distribution Posts Record Monthly Revenue in August

The Company expands its sales team

/EIN News/ -- Melbourne, FL, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Gold Leaf Distribution LLC, posted record monthly revenue in August. Gold Leaf Distribution posted approximately $348,000 in sales. The increase in sales has been fueled by a culmination of expanding the Company's sales team, adding new products, and consumer demand. Gold Leaf expects to see continued growth throughout the rest of the year as it continues to have record revenue growth in 2022.

Gold Leaf Distribution has solidified itself as a leading beverage and snack distributor in the state of South Carolina where it currently covers approximately 70% of the state. The Company is currently hiring for several positions to continue its expansion.

"I'm excited to share with our shareholders that our continued dedication to growing our subsidiaries, products, and market share is paying off," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "We started Gold Leaf Distribution in 2019 as a means to distribute our own products where we did approximately $80,000 in Sales our first year. Just three years later, Gold Leaf has approximately $2.4M in sales through the first 8 months of 2022. That's phenomenal growth which we expect to continue throughout the year and all through 2023."

Kona Gold LLC, the Company's beverage brand subsidiary, recently hired a Territory Manager in the state of Michigan. The Company's new Territory Manager, Sam Toia, will work hand-in-hand with Kona Gold's Michigan distribution partner, Imperial Beverage, to grow the Company's brands throughout the great state of Michigan.

Kona Gold Beverage recently announced it has signed new distribution partners in California, Illinois, and Nevada to distribute its Ooh La Lemin lemonades. The California and Nevada markets are new markets for the Company's Ooh La Lemin beverage products. Kona Gold's new West Region Territory Manager will be leading and managing the partnership with the California and Nevada distribution partners. The California distribution partner, who is based in Sacramento, will cover 20 surrounding counties, and the Nevada distributor will cover the entire state. The new Illinois distributor will cover 9 counties.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently rebranded its Lemin Lemonade to Ooh La Lemin Lemonade; please visit its website at www.oohlalemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer and Conway South Carolina.

