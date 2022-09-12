Submit Release
Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for September 15th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Life Sciences Virtual Investor Conference to be held on September 15th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend this virtual event showcasing live executive presentations from companies addressing worldwide opportunities in the life sciences.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3KPH82S

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“We are excited to highlight today’s innovators from the life science sector,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Our Virtual Investor Conferences continue to provide an efficient platform for these companies to engage and broaden their investor base.”

September 15th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Starpharma Holdings Limited OTCQX: SPHRY | ASX: SPL
10:30 AM VolitionRx Limited NYSE: VNRX
11:00 AM aTyr Pharma, Inc. Nasdaq: LIFE
11:30 AM Cloud DX Inc. OTCQB: CDXFF | TSX-V: CDX
12:00 PM Cytonics Corporation Private
12:30 PM BioHarvest Sciences Inc. OTCQB: CNVCF | CSE: BHSC
1:00 PM NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NYSE American: NBY
1:30 PM Psycheceutical Bioscience, Inc. OTC Pink: BWVI
2:00 PM Aethlon Medical, Inc. Nasdaq: AEMD
2:30 PM Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Nasdaq: CLBS
3:00 PM HealthBeacon PLC OTCQX: HBCNF | Euronext Dublin: HBCN
3:30 PM Else Nutrition Holdings Inc OTCQX: BABYF | TSX: BABY

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

