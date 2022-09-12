Shape Therapeutics named one of Fierce Biotech’s “Fierce 15” Companies of 2022

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shape Therapeutics Inc. (ShapeTX), the RNA technology company advancing programmable medicine, today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2022’s Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising early-stage biotechnology companies in the industry.



ShapeTX is leveraging AI to discover RNA medicines that will be effective, safe, and easy to manufacture. ShapeTX’s platform enables the design of innovative medicines across a wide range of diseases, including genetic disorders and debilitating conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other genetic diseases.

“We started ShapeTX with the vision of creating the next generation of medicine using RNA and AI to repair the genetic causes of disease,” said Francois Vigneault, PhD., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ShapeTX. “We’re thrilled that Fierce Biotech has recognized our momentum in the field of programmable RNA medicine and I want to thank the entire ShapeTX team for their dedication and passion to make it all come to life.”

Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of early-stage companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position. The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is Fierce Biotech’s 20th annual Fierce 15 selection.

About Shape Therapeutics

ShapeTX is pioneering the field of programmable RNA medicines to repair the genetic causes of diseases. By merging innovations in AI and RNA technology to generate and analyze hundreds of billions of therapeutic possibilities, ShapeTX is developing breakthroughs in RNA editing, next-generation AAVs, and disruptive gene therapy manufacturing. The ShapeTX platform enables pharma innovators to design treatments across a wide range of diseases, including rare genetic disorders as well as debilitating conditions, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and many more. You can find us at shapetx.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Fierce Biotech

Fierce Biotech is the biotech industry's daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 450,000 top biotech professionals rely on Fierce Biotech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup .









