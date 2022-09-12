Motorsport Games to Attend SALT New York 2022 Conference, Hold rFactor 2 Hot Lap Competition for Guests

Conference attendees can try to get the fastest lap over the event’s three days to win signed gear from driver Romain Grosjean

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games") , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, today announced that the company will be present at SALT New York 2022 Conference . The conference will be held in New York City at the Javits Center from September 12-14, 2022.



At SALT New York, Motorsport Games will have a booth with the industry-leading rFactor 2 racing simulation set up, after being invited to the conference by Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team partner FTX following a successful partnership at the FTX Off The Grid event in May.

Guests at the conference are invited to stop by and participate in a rFactor 2 Hot Lap Competition, where they can race a Formula Pro car around Circuit Zandvoort and record their fastest times. Former Formula One driver and current INDYCAR star Romain Grosjean has provided a pre-taped hot lap video for guests to match during their runs. At the end of the conference, the fastest times put in by guests will win gear signed by Grosjean.

“Motorsport Games is honored to be a part of the SALT New York Conference this year and we cannot wait for guests to get behind the wheel at one of our rFactor 2 racing simulators,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. “As the second large-scale Hot Lap Competition in conjunction with FTX, we know that guests will have a thrilling experience trying to put in the fastest time over the three days of the conference. We encourage everyone to come by our booth and test themselves against Romain Grosjean, while also learning more about both Motorsport Games and FTX.”

This activation is the second of its kind, with the first having come in May 2022 during the FTX Off The Grid festival in Miami, Florida. The recurring rFactor 2 competitions at events is part of a larger company goal of providing players and fans with the best possible experience within the world of virtual motorsports.

