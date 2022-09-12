BioHarvest Sciences to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 15th

/EIN News/ -- Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com



VANCOUVER, British Columbia and REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE:8MV), a biotechnology company focused on growing plant cells without the plant via its patented CELLicitation platform, today announced that Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15, 2022.

DATE: September 15, 2022

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3StcgIH



Available for 1x1 meetings: September 16, 19, 20

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent BioHarvest Sciences Highlights

August 2022 – BioHarvest launched its first major US integrated marketing campaign including television, promoting VINIA, its unique Piceid Resveratrol supplement derived from red grape cells which supports heart health

September 2022 - BioHarvest was awarded the Business Intelligence Group’s Award for Sustainability Leadership. The award recognizes the sustainability impact of BioHarvest’s Bio Plant CELLicitation technology, which enables industrial production of plant metabolites without growing the plant itself, using a fraction of the energy, water, or land required for traditional or indoor agriculture, with no chemicals, solvents or heavy metals.

using a fraction of the energy, water, or land required for traditional or indoor agriculture, with no chemicals, solvents or heavy metals. May 2022 - BioHarvest announced it was the first company in the world to grow full- spectrum non-GMO Cannabis biomass containing 93% trichomes without growing the plant itself, and is now focusing its efforts on commercializing its consistent, clean and efficacious Cannabis, produced with the highest ESG credentials and capital efficiency, in North America in H1 2023.

CNVCF (BioHarvest’s US Trading Symbol) shares began trading on the OTCQB in summer 2022

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. This technology is economical, ensures consistency, and avoids the negative environmental impacts associated with traditional agriculture. BioHarvest is currently focused on nutraceuticals and the medicinal cannabis markets. Visit: www.bioharvest.com

