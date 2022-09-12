The Shyft Group to Showcase Blue Arc EV Solutions at Detroit Auto Show 2022

/EIN News/ -- Portable, remote-controlled charging solution attracts wide interest with endless applications

Class 3 all-electric commercial delivery van design leverages nearly 50 years of experience in last mile delivery

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, a go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF), announced it will present the Power Cube™ portable charging station alongside its Class 3 all-electric commercial delivery van at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on September 14-15 as part of the event’s Industry Days and AutoMobili-D exhibit located on the main floor of the show.

The Blue Arc delivery van built on Shyft’s commercial-grade EV chassis was unveiled in March 2022 at NTEA’s Work Truck Week. Designed with driver comfort and productivity in mind, the delivery van is easy to drive and easy to enter and exit for last-mile deliveries with multi-stop routes. Blue Arc electric vehicles integrate the latest in proven vehicle and driver safety technology such as 360°cameras, large in-dash HD camera displays, lane departure and proximity sensors, and keyless and automated entry. With a high degree of configurability, the all-electric chassis is adaptable to last-mile delivery, work truck, mass transit, recreational vehicle and other emerging EV markets.

The Power Cube – a fully portable, remote-controlled charging station – made its debut in Washington, D.C., in July, sparking interest from customers, government officials and media amid the country’s renewed focus on EVs and the transition to cleaner energy.

“Our deep commercial fleet experience and new Blue Arc EV Solutions brand present an opportunity to address infrastructure concerns and help drive a swift and comprehensive transition to clean energy,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO, The Shyft Group. “The Power Cube is the only commercial-grade, remote controlled portable charging solution today and the possibilities for use are virtually endless.”

Without requiring any digging and trenching or costly infrastructure changes, the Power Cube is ideal for applications beyond the commercial vehicle sector. The potential use-cases include mass transit and school buses, campgrounds and national parks, construction sites, outdoor events like sports or concerts where generators are typically required, hospitals, military, roadside assistance, and natural disasters.

“The Power Cube is unique because it can convert single phase electricity into three phase to offer DC fast charging and onboard energy storage of up to 3MW – all through a complete liquid cooled system, packaged in a single remote-controlled, portable unit that can be placed virtually anywhere in any climate and perform,” said Eric Fisher, SVP and General Manager, Shyft Innovations.

During the Auto Show’s media and industry preview days, attendees are invited to stop by booth P2 and P3 for a coffee and highlights of the Blue Arc product suite.

The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands includes Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag®, Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 3,800 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $992 million in 2021. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACTS

Media:

Carrie Wright

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

The Shyft Group

Carrie.Wright@theshyftgroup.com

313.495.2904

Scott Worden

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

sworden@lambert.com

248.825.9343

Investors:

Randy Wilson

VP, Investor Relations and Group Treasurer

The Shyft Group

Randy.Wilson@theshyftgroup.com

947.622.4873

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1fa09c0-3ba4-424a-ac64-04f76576cf3a