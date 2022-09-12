Embark Appoints Penny Herscher as New Board Chair

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Trucks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EMBK, “Embark”), a leading developer of autonomous technology for the trucking industry, today announced the appointment of Penny Herscher as independent chair of its board of directors and chair of its compensation committee.



"Penny is a seasoned public company chair and has had a successful career in a variety of executive leadership positions – helping companies scale even during global economic challenges," said Alex Rodrigues, Co-Founder and CEO. "We are grateful to have Penny on our team as chair of the Embark board. I look forward to working with her as we focus on delivering increasing value for our shareholders and employees."

"It is an honor to have been appointed the chair of Embark’s board of directors," said Ms. Herscher. "I am excited about Embark’s mission to bring the first commercially-viable driverless truck to public roads. I look forward to working with Alex and the board to contribute to the success of this company."

Ms. Herscher is an accomplished public company board director, executive, and entrepreneur in the technology industry, with more than 15 years of experience as a CEO in Silicon Valley and more than 15 years of experience serving on public company boards of directors. She currently serves as chair of the board of directors at SGH-SMART Global Holdings, Inc., Lumentum Holdings, Inc., and as a director at Faurecia SA and several private companies. She also previously served as a member of the board of directors of Verint Systems, Inc., and PROS Holdings, Inc.

Since 2004, Ms. Herscher held various executive positions including CEO of FirstRain, Inc., a company in the unstructured data analytics space, CEO of Simplex Solutions, a publicly traded electronic design automation company, and C-level and senior executive positions for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. and Synopsys, Inc. She holds a BA Hons, MA in Mathematics from Cambridge University in England.

