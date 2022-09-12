Introducing the Helix Tech Suite

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BidMed LLC announced the release of their transformed technology suite products. The Helix tech suite features two revolutionary web-based products, Inventory+ and Workflow+, both of which integrate directly with Helix Mobile — BidMed's industry-leading proprietary iOS app.

Independent service organizations providing frequent inventory validation services can simplify projects using Inventory+ and the Helix Mobile app. A seamless mobile-to-online integration supports unlimited users and locations, while optimized data review and real-time visibility features ensure trusted results over 2.5x faster than traditional methods.

Health systems and hospitals can connect all stakeholders using Workflow+ to streamline equipment retirement workflows. It also allows health systems to extend the lifetime value of equipment in-network and minimize unnecessary purchases.

"Our company origins focused on the end of the equipment lifecycle, but we discovered most challenges start at the beginning with inventory accuracy. So our focus shifted to the entire equipment workflow process—from purchase through retirement—which inspired the Helix products. Now our software-enhanced services and Helix tech suite deliver actionable data in a time when the healthcare industry is prioritizing equipment compliance and inventory accuracy," said Joanne Frogge, BidMed President.

Additional information about BidMed's fully integrated family of tools and premium services are available online at https://www.bidmed.com/helix or via email request to info@bidmed.com.

BidMed LLC (https://www.bidmed.com) is a leader in inventory software and services for capital medical equipment. Powered by proprietary technology, proven processes, and experienced professionals, BidMed delivers software and services that optimize equipment workflows. BidMed's solutions include inventory reconciliations, equipment tracking and valuations, facility relocations and mergers, and premium equipment sourcing and dispositions. BidMed is headquartered in Chicago, IL, and has worked with a diverse base of clients, including hospitals, outpatient clinics and surgery centers, healthcare technology management providers, transition/equipment planning companies, financial lending institutions, equipment manufacturers, and more.

Related Images











Image 1: Helix









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment