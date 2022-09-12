Military Veteran Owned Businesses Band Together to Uncover 'Hidden Treasures'

Veteran-Centric JDog Brands Forms Strategic Partnerships with VET Tv and Grunt Style to Launch "Operation Hidden Treasures" on military focused network

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An unscripted drama centered around veterans who recover and repurpose unwanted items, turning them into 'hidden treasures' for people in need, will be Veteran Entertainment Television's newest offering on their streaming platform, the result of a strategic partnership with the show's creators.

JDog Brands, the veteran-centric franchisor with nearly 300 units, is partnering with military and veteran-focused SVOD platform VET Tv to release its TV show Operation Hidden Treasures this month. The show follows enterprising U.S. military veterans and their families in a mission to salvage and repurpose otherwise unused items and turn them into 'hidden treasures' for people in need. In every episode, two veteran teams from JDog Junk Removal and Hauling look to recycle or repurpose as much as 80% of the objects that their teams pick up from each job — with unexpected items embarking on a new journey to benefit a family or person in need.

"We're excited to have an opportunity to shine a light on this community with VET Tv and continue providing a valuable outlet for Veteran entrepreneurs who are eager to give back to their local communities," said JDog founder and CEO Jerry Flanagan. "When franchisees buy into JDog Brands, they are becoming a part of a brotherhood and sisterhood of veterans and military families."

"VET Tv is very proud of this strategic partnership with JDog Brands, and we're really excited to feature other veteran-owned brands on our platform," said VET Tv's Chief Executive Officer Waco Hoover. "We're also pleased to feature work from executive producer Jim Milio, who adds these compelling stories of veterans and families to his tremendous body of work."

Milio has written, produced, or directed more than 400 hours of primetime television, and his body of work includes the Emmy-nominated "Dog Whisperer" for National Geographic. He was also the co-executive producer of the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

Every episode includes a "JDog Auction" of an intriguing item discovered during a cleanout and made available to bid on by the public via the JDog website. Profits from every auction are donated to the JDog Foundation, which helps fund PTSD and suicide prevention resources for Veterans and their families.

The show currently has one season containing 10 half-hour episodes and will debut on VET Tv on Monday, September 12.

ABOUT JDOG BRANDS

Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, JDog Brands was founded by Army Veteran Jerry Flanagan, JDog's CEO, and his wife, Tracy Flanagan, when they recognized the struggle many veterans faced when acclimating back to civilian life. JDog Junk Hauling & Removal and JDog Carpet Cleaning & Floor Care create business ownership opportunities exclusively for veterans and their families with nearly 300 JDog franchises across the country. JDog Brands provide franchisees with comprehensive training and support for every step of their business ownership journey. For more information on franchise opportunities, visit jdog.com

ABOUT VET Tv

VET Tv is a mission-driven brand using entertainment as a vehicle to create community, connection and improve the mental health of those who served. The company is a U.S.-based, vertically-integrated, over-the-top media service that specializes in creating, producing, self-distributing, and marketing film and television series whose primary audience is the military and Veteran community. Visit www.VeteranTV.com to tune in -- and join the conversation on our YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter pages. For media queries, contact press@veterantv.com.

Related Files

OHT-Default-Square - 6000 x 6000.jpg

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.