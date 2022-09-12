Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 239,586 in the last 365 days.

ENERGY Transportation Group Obtains the 'Great Place to Work®' Certification

ENERGY secures Great Place to Work® certification with an overall score of 93 percent

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENERGY Transportation Group, an industry-leading asset-based 3PL and warehousing service provider, today announces its Great Place to Work® certification. This furthers the company's goals to empower employees in their professional careers.

Reflecting the company's dedication to its collaborators, ENERGY scored 86 percent on the Great Places to Work Trust Index©, based on the results of 96 anonymous employee survey respondents. The Trust Index©, which has a 65 percent threshold to be eligible for the certification, focuses on five key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

"With a Trust Index score of 86% and an overall score of 93%, we're thrilled that our efforts to improve life at ENERGY are working, but our job is far from finished," said Shawn Girard, CEO of ENERGY Transportation Group. "We will continue to improve our perks and benefits programs and tailor them to fit the unique needs of all ENERGY employees." 

"People are the single greatest asset of any organization," said Michael Cinquino, President of ENERGY Transportation Group. "Finding the right people and then keeping them happy is critical to the success of a rapidly growing organization like ENERGY."

This certification solidifies ENERGY Transportation Group's mission to provide an excellent environment for employees to thrive and to create the best client and partner experiences in the logistics industry.

ABOUT ENERGY TRANSPORTATION GROUP

Founded in 2007, ENERGY Transportation Group is an asset-based 3PL offering logistics and warehousing services across the North American market. Headquartered in Montreal, ENERGY has offices in Toronto, Laval, Chicago, and Chattanooga. ENERGY prides itself on providing personalized, innovative, and win-win freight solutions to meet even the most complex shipping and logistics challenges. 

Learn more about ENERGY by visiting our website at www.shipenergy.com or connecting with us on LinkedIn

For more information, please contact:

Adam Pinsky, Marketing Director
ENERGY Transportation Group
+1 (438) 835-6033 
apinsky@shipenergy.com

Related Images






Image 1: Great Place To Work Certification


Great Place To Work Certification



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Great Place To Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification

You just read:

ENERGY Transportation Group Obtains the 'Great Place to Work®' Certification

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.