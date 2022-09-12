ENERGY Transportation Group Obtains the 'Great Place to Work®' Certification

ENERGY secures Great Place to Work® certification with an overall score of 93 percent

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENERGY Transportation Group, an industry-leading asset-based 3PL and warehousing service provider, today announces its Great Place to Work® certification. This furthers the company's goals to empower employees in their professional careers.

Reflecting the company's dedication to its collaborators, ENERGY scored 86 percent on the Great Places to Work Trust Index©, based on the results of 96 anonymous employee survey respondents. The Trust Index©, which has a 65 percent threshold to be eligible for the certification, focuses on five key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

"With a Trust Index score of 86% and an overall score of 93%, we're thrilled that our efforts to improve life at ENERGY are working, but our job is far from finished," said Shawn Girard, CEO of ENERGY Transportation Group. "We will continue to improve our perks and benefits programs and tailor them to fit the unique needs of all ENERGY employees."

"People are the single greatest asset of any organization," said Michael Cinquino, President of ENERGY Transportation Group. "Finding the right people and then keeping them happy is critical to the success of a rapidly growing organization like ENERGY."

This certification solidifies ENERGY Transportation Group's mission to provide an excellent environment for employees to thrive and to create the best client and partner experiences in the logistics industry.

ABOUT ENERGY TRANSPORTATION GROUP

Founded in 2007, ENERGY Transportation Group is an asset-based 3PL offering logistics and warehousing services across the North American market. Headquartered in Montreal, ENERGY has offices in Toronto, Laval, Chicago, and Chattanooga. ENERGY prides itself on providing personalized, innovative, and win-win freight solutions to meet even the most complex shipping and logistics challenges.

