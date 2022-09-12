Conquest Pro Headphones, the VR Industry’s Most Versatile Premium Audio Solution, is Now on Sale in the U.S.

Conquest Pro Headphones Deliver Hyper-Immersive Audio with Broad VR Headset Compatibility, Unparalleled Fit and Optimum Privacy

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conquest VR , a designer and manufacturer of premium audio solutions for the fast-growing VR and AR market, today announced its new headphones are available for sale on its website conquestvr.com .



Hi-Res certified, hyper immersive, VR sound

Conquest Pro headphones deliver hyper-immersive VR sound and capture all the nuances of spatialized audio. From the most subtle pitter-patter of running feet to the vocal and instrumental magic of a live concert, to the thumping sounds of rhythm games, Conquest Pro headphones deliver a new level of VR experience. The headphones are Hi-Res Audio Certified, an accreditation awarded to high fidelity audio products with a frequency range of up to 40,000 HZ.

“We set out to build the ideal audio solution for VR gamers and enthusiasts. Something that’s comfortable yet enthralling. For people that value great sound and want the best,” said Raghu Bathina, CEO and Co-Founder of Conquest VR.

Broad VR headset compatibility

The Conquest Pro’s universal adapter allows it to be easily attached to nearly all VR headsets and head straps including the original Oculus Quest, Meta Quest 2, Rift-S, Pico Neo 2, Neo 3, HTC Vive Focus 3, and Varjo Aero. It has been tested with the original Meta Quest 2 strap, the Elite Strap, the Elite Strap with Battery as well as straps made by 3rd parties. Conquest Pro headphones connect to the 3.5mm audio jack found on most VR headsets.

Comfort and fit

The key to a great VR session is comfort and fit. Conquest Pro headphones are back weighted, balancing the weight on the front of the head caused by VR headsets. They have an audio-adapt technology that prevents pressure on the ear’s pinna making long-play VR sessions very comfortable. They also offer 5 different adjustment methods to ensure a great fit for every head and ear shape.

Privacy

The Conquest Pro’s ultra-soft ear pads and ear-can design provide passive noise cancellation and do an amazing job at preventing sound leakage. This enables true immersion and allows users to experience a real sense of presence, free from external distractions with no sound leaking, in or out. This has the added benefit of making VR experiences with Conquest Pro headphones truly private.

"Conquest Pro headphones take VR one step further by delivering truly immersive sound without compromise. The audio surrounds the user and transports them to a different world," said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix , developer of the Omni treadmill.

Conquest Pro Headphones are available for pre-order from Conquest VR at www.conquestvr.com . The introductory pre-order price for the Conquest Pro Headphones is $179.00 and the expected availability is the first week of October.

About Conquest VR

Conquest VR designs and manufactures premium audio solutions for the fast-growing VR and AR market. The Conquest VR team has more than 40 years of combined experience in the VR world. The company's vision is to create audio products that amaze and make every virtual experience genuinely immersive. Conquest VR is led by its co-founders Raghu Bathina (CEO) and Sridhar Prathikanti , MD (President) and is privately funded. For more information, visit www.conquestvr.com .

