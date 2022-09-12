Submit Release
Cipher Mining to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor events:

Conference: H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference (Hybrid/New York City)
Date: September 12-14, 2022 – presentation will begin at 11:30 am ET on September 13th.

Conference: BTIG 2nd Annual Digital Assets Conference (Virtual)
Date: September 19-20, 2022 – presentation will begin at 1:30 pm ET on September 19th.

Any live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible on the Cipher Investor Relations website at investors.ciphermining.com.

About Cipher
Cipher is an emerging technology company focused on the development and operation of bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. Cipher is dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network’s critical infrastructure. Together with its diversely talented team and strategic partnerships, Cipher aims to be a market leader in bitcoin mining growth and innovation. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/.

Contacts:
Media Contact:
Ryan Dicovitsky / Kendal Till
Dukas Linden Public Relations
CipherMining@DLPR.com

Investor Contact:
Lori Barker
Blueshirt Group
cipher@blueshirtgroup.com


