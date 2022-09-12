Fast Casual Concepts, Inc. Explodes into the Food Truck Universe!

/EIN News/ -- GROVE CITY, Pa., Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Casual Concepts, Inc. (OTCPINK: FCCI) is ready to unveil its next step in the food industry by announcing its new and exciting food truck program. Food Trucks are the hottest trend, and according to statistics, with an average annual growth rate of 6.4% over the last five years, the US food truck industry now has a market size of $1.2 billion. Fast Casual Concepts, Inc . is now racing towards its most ambitious plan yet: Food Trucks. The Company plans to capitalize on this booming industry by achieving its goal of opening fifteen trucks within the following year, with expected revenue to increase by a whopping 80% or more.



Beginning in 2019, Fast Casual Concepts, Inc . has successfully opened five restaurants and continues to expand rapidly, exploring exciting ways to increase revenue. Management continues to create diverse and innovative menus, reimagine design concepts, and deliver a strong social medial presence. As an up-and-coming restaurant chain, FCCI is answering the growing demand for healthier high-quality food by providing an intermediate concept between fast food and casual dining. In addition to franchising the restaurants, the Company will also begin aggressively expanding into franchising its food trucks business.

Tim Seivers, COO at Fast Casual Concepts, Inc. states, "all our restaurant brands have far exceeded projections. The food truck business expansion allows for a lowered financial entrance point, branding the current stores and building a brand. The additional revenue will only add to the success of the brand."

Mr. Seivers has forty years of food industry experience and related professional relationships. This driving force has navigated FCCI's rapid growth expansion and prepared them to lead food truck franchising into the future. Mr. Seivers is highly driven and passionate about guiding the Company's direction and focusing on continuous success and achievements.

Fast Casual Concepts, Inc.'s food truck program began production in August 2022 and is in high demand, with numerous events already booked into 2023. The Company will continue its success with the food trucks by assuring precise budgeting, robust marketing, and top-notch customer service.

About Fast Casual Concepts, Inc. (OTCPINK: FCCI):

Fast Casual Concepts, Inc. (OTCPINK: FCCI) is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of brands, including Holy Cow Burgers and Ice Cream, Independent Taco, and Third Eye Pies, with all locations in Pennsylvania. Fast Casual Concepts provides a friendly and pleasant atmosphere for customers and employees. Customer satisfaction is paramount. The Company's values offer the environment for their teammates to grow and thrive. A corporate culture nurtures a healthy, creative, respectful, and fun working environment in which our employees respect the customer and the quality of the products produced. The mission of Fast Casual Concepts is to fill the growth sector market of fast-casual dining experience by providing fresh ingredients and higher quality food otherwise not offered by competitor fast food restaurants. Fresh ingredients differentiate us from the competition as our restaurants focus on innovative products, unique promotions, competitive pricing, and an enjoyable experience. Holy Cow Burgers and Ice Cream's first restaurant, a fast-casual burger shop with homemade milkshakes and hard ice cream, opened in 2019. Independent Taco is a fast-casual, build-your-own taco and burrito shop that serves a variety of street tacos, burritos, and bowls which opened in 2020. And the Company's Third Eye Pies is a create-your-own fast casual pizza shop that serves a variety of fast-fired, handcrafted pizzas; two opened in 2020, and the third opened in 2022 - https://fastcasualconceptsinc.com/ .

Contact:

Office Administrator

+1 724-748-4700

info@fastcasualconceptsinc.com

fastcasualconceptsinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1668f4dc-5abe-4d26-896b-ae14765f5e80