Merit Medical Launches the Prelude Roadster™ Guide Sheath

/EIN News/ -- New long guide sheath accesses difficult anatomy in the peripheral vasculature, expanding treatment to more patients



SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced U.S. commercial release of the Prelude Roadster™ Guide Sheath. The Prelude Roadster is the newest addition to the Merit Vascular-Peripheral Access portfolio, which includes introducers and other products, including access kits, vessel dilators, and accessories.



The device is designed for deliverability, visibility, and resilience in tortuous peripheral vasculature anatomies. Indicated for use in a variety of procedures, the device will also help deliver devices used to diagnose and treat the large patient population who suffer from peripheral artery disease (PAD).

PAD is the narrowing or blockage of the vessels, mainly in the legs and lower extremities, that prevents blood flow to these areas. Approximately 6.5 million people aged 40 and older have PAD in the United States.1 A serious condition, PAD is associated with a twofold increased prevalence of heart failure as well as the risk of limb amputation.2 To diagnose and treat PAD, procedures are performed to detect and open blocked vessels.

“Patients with peripheral vascular disease often have complex vessel anatomies that make treatment challenging,” said Sandeep Nathan, MD, MSC, interventional cardiologist, director of the Coronary Care Unit at the University of Chicago Medicine, and a consultant of Merit Medical. “The Roadster sheath is designed to help physicians deliver the diagnostic and therapeutic devices needed to achieve successful outcomes.”

Learn more about the Prelude Roadster Guide Sheath.

“The Prelude Roadster is an example of Merit’s commitment to understanding, innovating, and delivering products to meet the needs of physicians. After decades of offering vascular access products, we are always searching for ways to help physicians diagnose and treat successfully, improving the lives of patients worldwide,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “Peripheral procedures improve and save lives and the Prelude Roadster can help make these procedures available to more patients.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 600 individuals. Merit employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

CONTACTS

PR/Media Inquiries

Sarah Comstock

Merit Medical

+1-801-432-2864 | sarah.comstock@merit.com

INVESTOR INQUIRIES

Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC

Westwicke - ICR

+1-443-213-0509 | mike.piccinino@westwicke.com

1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2021. “Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD).” https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/PAD.htm

2. Shu and Santulli. 2018. “Update on Peripheral Artery Disease: Epidemiology and Evidence-Based Facts.” Atherosclerosis 275: 379 ̶ 381. PMID: 29843915.