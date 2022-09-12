Global Pulse Oximeter Market Set for Rapid Growth, to reach Value USD 2,946.4 Million by 2026
Global demand for pulse oximeter market and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,946.4 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6.9% between 2020 and 2026”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, global demand for pulse oximeter market was valued at approximately USD 1,842.9 Million in 2019, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 2,946.4 Million by end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6.9% between 2020 and 2026.
A pulse oximeter measures hemoglobin saturation levels in the blood. This tests the amount of oxygen in a patient's blood, and warns if oxygen levels fall below safe levels. This can detect hypoxia even earlier than clinical symptoms of hypoxia such as cyanosis can be detected by an anesthetic provider. The pulse oximeter has the ability to serve as a respiratory and cardiac monitoring tool. Such devices are important in places such as hospitals, intensive surgical units where routine monitoring of patient blood oxygen levels. Growing emphasis on patient safety during anesthesia and demand for accurate monitoring of vital statuses are projected to drive market growth.
Growing awareness of patient treatment and rising targeted disease prevalence is expected to drive market growth over the estimated time span. Policies and the introduction of new products are expected to further improve market demand for the product. In addition, with COVID-19 infections rising globally, there is also growing concern about a shortage of critical life-saving resources and other crucial medical supplies to prevent this pandemic from spreading and to provide adequate care for those infected. In addition, for COVID-19 patients who need urgent care, ventilators act as a key form of treatment before a pharmacological prescription is given to a patient. Moreover, a large range of test-kits involve a rapid acceleration in the production process. Pulse oximeter is mandatory for newborn screening for some 43 states in the USA. This is also gaining popularity in other parts of the world, as it can help to diagnose congenital heart defects and other cardiac and respiratory diseases. Over the forecast period, increasing prevalence of sleep apnea, COPD, ischemic disorders, hyperlipidemia cardiac arrhythmia, diabetes, hypertension, and asthma are also projected to be a major market drivers for pulse oximeters.
The report also includes detailed profiles of some of the players like Carefusion Corp, Covidien, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, GE Healthcare, Smiths Medical, CAS Medical Systems, Inc., Zensorium, Meditech Equipment Co., Ltd., Opto Circuits India Ltd., Nonin Medical, Inc., Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Nihon Kohden Corporation among others. Numerous players are motivated by market opportunities to increase their market share by acquisitions. Larger players prefer to purchase parts tailored to their portfolio of goods.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
Handheld Pulse Oximeters
Fingertip Pulse Oximeters
Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters
Pediatric Pulse Oximeters
Bedside Pulse Oximeters
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Home Healthcare
Others
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐮𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂
The U.S.
Canada
𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
𝑳𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒏 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
𝑴𝒊𝒅𝒅𝒍𝒆 𝑬𝒂𝒔𝒕 & 𝑨𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
