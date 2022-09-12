Facial Skincare & Makeup Market 2028: Global Demand, Key Players, Overview, Supply And Consumption Analysis
Skin care encompasses a variety of procedures that help to maintain the integrity of the skin, improve its appearance, and alleviate skin disordersSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scope of the Facial Skincare & Makeup Market
The primary focus of the market is to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Facial Skincare & Makeup Market with corresponding stats, diagrams, and factual information. This includes qualitative and quantitative analysis such as SWOT analysis, PEST analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis. The report profiles key players in the market and offers detailed insight into their product portfolio, manufacturing plants, revenue generation, geographical presence, key developments, and growth strategies. It also offers key insights into market segmentation on regional as well as country level.
Market Dynamics
A substantial percentage of the population are millennials and older. Further, disposable income among the population has witnessed a substantial rise in the recent years due to growth in the industrial and tourism sector. This factor has led to a growth in the demand for skincare and makeup products in the region. About 70% of the Chinese population is above the age of 25, and approximately 50% of the people in this age group are females, amounting to about 493 million individuals. Increasing information among users about skincare is the primary driver for the demand of anti-aging skin products.
Among regions, Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global facial skincare & makeup market in 2019, accounting for 32.3% market share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe and North America. The aging population is the primary factor responsible for the growth in demand for products such as anti-aging cream, facial liquid serums, face oil, and night cream. Further, majority of the countries in Asia Pacific are tropical in climate receiving extensive sunlight throughout the year. This is a major factor driving the demand for sunscreen products in the country.
Drivers
Rising cases of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and diabetes is expected to drive growth of the global Facial Skincare & Makeup market during the forecast period.
Restraints
High cost associated with medical devices is expected to hinder the global Facial Skincare & Makeup Market growth over the forecast period.
Opportunity
Continuous research and development activities can present lucrative growth opportunities in the global Facial Skincare & Makeup Market.
Impact of COVID-19
Similar to other industries, the healthcare sector too has suffered a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, key market players, hospitals, technology companies, and healthcare providers have adjusted to the change by providing novel solutions. Rise of healthcare automation has offered an innovative solution to patients wherein physicians can provide healthcare advice from remote locations.
