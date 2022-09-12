Identity Document (ID) Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market to Reach USD 3,753.16 Mn with 6.50% CAGR by 2029
Identity Document (ID) Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, barcode type and verticalPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The finest identity document (ID) barcode reading in factory automation market survey report provides an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. The subject matter experts and team of highly-skilled researchers have put in hours of work to pull together this authentic market research report. According to the market report, driving factors are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of market in the coming years. The overviews, SWOT analysis and strategies of each vendor in the market provide understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create future opportunities.
A barcode reader for identity documents is a machine that converts encoded data into alphanumeric digits. Barcodes are the most widely used type of encoding and are utilized in a variety of industries. ID barcode readers help supply chain managers track stock keeping units (SKUs) and shipment information while eliminating the flaws and errors that plague the old method.
The identity document (ID) barcode reading in factory automation market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the automated passenger counting and information system market to exhibit a CAGR of 6.50% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the value USD 3,753.16 million by 2029.
The growing need for specific machine systems especially in the developing economies and rise in the advancements in production technology are the key elements driving market expansion.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Some of the major players operating in the identity document (ID) barcode reading in factory automation market report in General Electric, Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Yokogawa India Ltd., ABB, Jadak, Balluff Automation India Pvt. Ltd., RTscan Technology Limited, Scandit, Wasp Barcode Technologies, SATO America, Axicon Auto ID Limited, Handheld Group, Cognex Corporation, Great Eastern, Data Logic S.p.A, Honeywell International, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp., and KEYENCE CORPORATION among others.
Segmentation : Global Identity Document (ID) Barcode Reading in Factory Automation Market
The identity document (ID) barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, barcode type and vertical. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of product type, the identity document (ID) barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented into fixed mount barcode scanner, handheld scanner, mobile computers barcode scanner and others.
On the basis of technology, the identity document (ID) barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented into laser scanner, omnidirectional barcode scanners, camera-based readers, CCD (charge coupled device) readers, RFID (radio frequency identification) technology, pen-type scanners, and others.
On the basis barcode type, the identity document (ID) barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented into 1D and 2D.
On the basis of verticals, the identity document (ID) barcode reading in factory automation market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, logistics, food and beverage, pharmaceutical and medical, packaging, oil and gas, and others.
