Drug Screening Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027
Rise in the number of drug abuse incidences and implementation of stringent regulations are projected to drive the drug screening market during the forecast
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Global Drug Screening Market’, published by Emergen Research, is purposefully organized by our group of experts, remembering perusers' getting it, and incorporates a far reaching data set of industry dissemination. Progressions in innovation of medication screening and flood in the use of medication screening gadgets among different end-clients are energizing the market.
The states have expanded subsidizing for the improvement of medication testing programs, which is probably going to expand the market sooner rather than later. In any case, prohibition on the utilization of medications and liquor in emerging nations is controlling the medication screening market in these nations. The report investigates the verifiable and current market situations to precisely foresee the worldwide Drug Screening market viewpoint over the estimate length (2019-2027).
The worldwide Drug Screening market is profoundly merged because of the presence of countless organizations across this industry. These organizations are known to make strong interests in innovative work projects. Likewise, they control a significant piece of the general portion of the overall industry, in this way restricting the passage of new players into the area.
Some of the key participants in this industry include:
Quest Diagnostics,
LabCorp,
Drägerwerk,
Thermo Fisher Scientific,
Alfa Scientific Designs,
Omega Laboratories,
Roche Diagnostics Limited,
Siemens Healthineers,
Premier Biotech, and
Psychemedics
The work environment end-use section held the biggest piece of the pie in 2019, as a few organizations notice a severe irregular medication test strategy to keep a protected work space and improve efficiency. A few expert games likewise lead drug screening to forestall cheating.
Key regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global drug screening market based on product and service, sample type, end-user, and region as follows:
Product and Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Drug Screening Products
Analytical Instruments
Immunoassay Analyzers
Chromatography Instruments
Breathalyzers
Fuel-cell Breathalyzers
Semiconductor Breathalyzers
Other Breathalyzers
Rapid Testing Devices
Urine Testing Devices
Drug Testing Cups
Dip Cards
Drug Testing Cassettes
Oral Fluid Testing Devices
Consumables
Assay Kits
Sample Collection Tubes
Calibrators & Controls
Other Consumables
Drug Screening Services
Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Urine Samples
Hair Samples
Breath Samples
Oral Fluid Samples
Other Samples
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Workplaces
Criminal Justice Systems & Law Enforcement Agencies
Drug Testing Laboratories
Drug Treatment Centers
Hospitals
Pain Management Centers
Individual Users
Valuable Market Insights:
The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.
Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.
The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Drug Screening market.
The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.
Drug Screening Market Size Worth USD 13.56 Billion by 2027