Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) Three-Year, $125 Million Initiative Invests in CEO Jesse A. Daniels
CRNY is a three-year, $125 million investment in the financial stability of New York State artists and employing organizations.
It took a lifetime of creativity to be accepted into multiply TRILLION DOLLAR industries in 30 seconds”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse A Daniels is the innovator & developer of new modern day revolutionary methods for success since 2018. This making him known as a "Chief Creative Officer & CEO." Daniels utilizing his master mind principle for sucess created trillions of dollars in network from gala's, sport gatherings, meetings and connections.
— Daniels, Jesse A
Daniels life principles for success that he personally used to become an Owner/CEO within a Pharmaceutical Company called DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC and compete in NBA pick-up games with Lebron James landed him a seat on United State Senate candidate Dr.Oz Podcast show alongside Daniel Puder who is a WWE Million Dollar Tough enough Champion. Capitalizing on these opportunities immortalized his legacy amongst the Top 1% high achieving individuals and teams in the world.
In addition, combined with the grit learned from the leadership position as the Ultimate Hoops Coordinator at lifetime Sky and high-status business experiences bestowed upon him from The Moinian group's Sky principal Mitchell Moinian to whom Jesse believes is the '' god particle'' for all his business goals acquired Mitchell's unique ability to convert & turn multiply businesses or influencers into serious worldwide contenders.
In 2019 alongside Peter Porta and his team, Daniels produced his own documentary called "The Jesse Daniels Story " which propelled the popularity points on his IMDB Star Meter to 11,799,926. Similar to his favorite reality TV show Under Cover Billionaire on the Discovery plus channel, Daniels proved his abilities by scaling all the opportunities discovered at Lifetime at Sky in less than 90 days.
The Jesse Daniels Story (Film Producer, Screen Writer & Action Star)