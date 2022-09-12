In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market to Reach USD 36.51 Billion by 2028 | Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Boston IVF

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 18.08 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are some key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market size is expected to reach USD 36.51 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In vitro fertilization market revenue growth is due to rising infertility incidence, attributable to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and related conditions and diseases. Behavioral changes among the global population along with increasing number of women in the workforce, late pregnancy, shift from rural to urban communities, reducing marriage rates, and rise in trend of same sex marriages are other key factors fueling growth of the market According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. are impacted by failure to get pregnant, which accounts for around 11.0% of the pregnant population. Besides, 25% of people in the U.S. have more than one infertility cause. Researchers have also developed methods that are used beforehand to improve the effective rate of in-vitro fertilization.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Get Free Exclusive Sample PDF Copy: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/19

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Reagent segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of in vitro fertilization procedures. Increased demand for cryopreservation, embryo, and sperm preparation is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles which use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a women’s body.

Fertility clinics pay a vital role in the healthcare systems, and are beneficial in aiding individuals and couples to recognize fertility problems and diagnose and get a proper solution. Specialized fertility clinics provide a wide range of treatment choices, from Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) to IVF, and freezing of egg.

In-vitro fertilization market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as the region is the first to remove the ‘experimental’ tag on cryopreservation of eggs. The choice to get pregnant after 30 or later by women in countries in Europe is creating steady demand for assisted reproductive technologies. High demand for such procedures in France, Germany, and the UK is also driving market revenue growth.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., OvaScience, Boston IVF, and EMD Serono Inc.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/19

Emergen Research has segmented the global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market on the basis of procedure, product, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Cryopreservation media

Ovum processing media

Embryo culture media

Sperm processing media

Equipment

Sperm separation system

Imaging system

Cabinet

Incubators

Ovum aspiration pump

Micro manipulation system

Gas analyzer

Accessories

Anti-vibration tables

Laser system

Cryosystems

Witness system

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals and Research Laboratories

Fertility Clinics and Surgical Centers

Cryobanks

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the in-vitro fertilization market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the in-vitro fertilization market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/19

The report further sheds light on the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats faced by the companies in the global in-vitro fertilization market and additionally measures the feasibility and investment return analysis in the report. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market. The report is a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global in-vitro fertilization market that has been formulated by extensive primary and secondary research with the data further validated from industry experts and professionals.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global in-vitro fertilization Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/19

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the requirements of the clients. Please get in touch with and our team will ensure the customization is as per your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

3D Ultrasound Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/3d-ultrasound-market-size-worth-usd-5-76-billion-in-2030-emergen-research/

Cell and Gene Therapy Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/cell-and-gene-therapy-market-size-worth-usd-6-57-million-by-2027-emergen-research/

Clinical Biomarkers Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/clinical-biomarkers-market-size-worth-usd-38-79-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/joint-reconstruction-devices-market-size-worth-usd-36-81-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Cell Culture Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/cell-culture-market-size-worth-usd-45-12-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Companion Diagnostics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/companion-diagnostics-market-size-worth-usd-9-72-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Operating Room Integration Systems Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/operating-room-integration-systems-market-size-worth-usd-3-104-4-million-by-2027-emergen-research/

Precision Medicine Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/precision-medicine-market-size-worth-usd-132-66-billion-by-2027-emergen-research/

Microfluidics Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/microfluidics-market-size-worth-usd-77-28-billion-in-2030-emergen-research/

Cancer Tumor Profiling Market

https://www.biospace.com/article/cancer-tumor-profiling-market-size-to-reach-usd-20-69-billion-by-2027-according-to-latest-study-by-emergen-research/

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

In Vitro Fertilization Market Size Worth USD 36.51 Billion in 2028