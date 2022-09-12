Edible Oils and Fats Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of 6.10% by 2028, Forecast By Zion Market Research
The Edible Oils and Fats market was worth around USD 96.90 bn in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 138.2343836 bn by 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 6.10 percent over the forecast period.”SUITE N202, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Edible Oils and Fats Market was worth around USD 96.90 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 138.2343836 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.10 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.
Due to a combination of factors, including greater consumer awareness of healthier options such as vegetable-derived oils, rising health concerns about traditional fats, and increased consumption of processed and baked foods, the fats and oils industry has promising growth potential. Vegetable fats and oils are rapidly being used in industrial applications such as soaps, detergents, paints, and oleo chemicals, the most important of which is biodiesel. Concerns regarding the harmful effects of trans-fat consumption, such as an increased risk of coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke, are likely to encourage the use of vegetable oil as a cooking substitute. Furthermore, edible oils are employed as a flavoring agent due to the remarkable scent of peanut or groundnut oil. Owing to the rise in demand for Edible Oils and Fats the global Edible Oils and Fats market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period.
The market is primarily driven by strong demand dynamics from both the food and non-food application sectors. Despite country-level dietary guidelines advocating a shift to unsaturated fats, sales of butter and all other vegetable oils are increasing because they are perceived as more natural. The total increase in oil consumption during the period is attributed to population growth in the Asia Pacific and Africa's emerging markets, growing interest in the development of biodiesel production, and changes in dietary habits and other non-food uses. The current consumption estimates reflect the sector's robust dynamism, which is supported by both food and non-food uses.
The global Edible Oils and Fats market is segregated based on type, application, form, and source. Based on type, the global market is distinguished into children’s hospitals, Vegetable Oils, Palm oil, Soybean oil, Sunflower oil, Rapeseed oil, Olive oil, Other oils, Fats, Butter & margarine, Lard, Tallow & grease, and Other fats. The palm oil segments dominate the market. Based on application, the market is segregated into Food applications, Bakery & confectionary, Bakery, Confectionery, Processed food, Snacks & savory, R.T.E foods/Convenience foods, Sauces, spreads, and dressings, Other foods (incl. meat products), Industrial applications, Biodiesel, Other industrial applications, Oleo chemicals, and Animal feed. The food application segment is expected to lead over the forecast period. Based on form, the market is segmented into Solid and Liquid, the latter contributing massively towards the overall Edible Oils and Fats market share. Based on Source, the market is segmented into Vegetables and animals. The vegetable segment dominates the market.
Over the forecast period, North America is expected to have a significant rise in the market. This is because the region is home to a number of oil and fat producers. Furthermore, manufacturers' introduction of healthy edible oils to capitalize on the growing health-consciousness trend is expected to boost regional revenue in the edible oils and fats market. In 2021, Asia Pacific will lead the market, accounting for a larger share of the global market. The segment is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR due to population growth, rising disposable income, and urbanization in emerging economies such as China, India, and Bangladesh.
Key players functioning in the global Edible Oils and Fats market include Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) (US), Bunge Limited (US), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), United Plantations Berhad (Malaysia), Unilever PLC (UK), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Mewah International Inc. (Singapore).
Recent developments:
In June 2021, Cargill laid out plans to build a new USD 200 million palm oil refinery in Indonesia to accelerate its efforts to develop a sustainable palm supply Customers will be able to buy products that have been proven to be deforestation-free.
In May 2021, ADM planned to build its first dedicated soybean crushing and refining facility in the United States to meet the rapidly growing demand from food, feed, industrial, and biofuel customers, including renewable diesel producers.
The market is segmented as follows:
By type
Vegetable Oils
Palm oil
Soybean oil
Sunflower oil
Rapeseed oil
Olive oil
Other oils
Fats
Butter & margarine
Lard
Tallow & grease
Other fats
By application
Food applications
Bakery & confectionary
Bakery
Confectionery
Processed food
Snacks & savory
R.T.E foods/Convenience foods
Sauces, spreads, and dressings
Other foods (incl. meat products)
Industrial applications
Biodiesel
Other industrial applications
Oleochemicals
Animal feed
By form
Liquid
Solid
By source
Vegetables
Animals
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
