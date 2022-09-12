Hydraulic Cylinder Market to Accrue USD 20.49 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.0% CAGR: Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Industry Growth – at a CAGR of 4.0%, Market Trends – Significant government investments in transforming the agriculture sector in various countries

Increasing applications of hydraulic cylinders in heavy equipment during construction activities is a major factor driving hydraulic cylinder market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydraulic cylinder market size was USD 14.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In the construction industry, hydraulic cylinders are readily incorporated in machinery such as excavators, trenchers, road construction planners, and others. Furthermore, increasing preference is mainly due to their excellent resistance against corrosion, extreme temperatures, and weather changes. In shipping applications, hydraulic cylinders’ aid in lifting compartments that weigh around 30 to 42 tons. However, risks associated with internal leakage is a major factor restraining market revenue growth. Hydraulic cylinders mostly operate with oil, therefore, leakage in internal components causes environmental contamination. In addition, industry professionals look for cleaner and safer alternatives, such as pneumatic cylinders and others, because it enables them to adhere to environmental standards implemented by governments in various countries. They can also stay compliant and achieve higher industry standards. Pneumatics are a cost-effective solution than hydraulic cylinders and incorporates pneumatic safety thereby making it ideal for an inflammable environment. Moreover, increasing focus on cleaner technologies is another major factor restraining market revenue growth.

The Global hydraulic cylinder Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the hydraulic cylinder market in each key region of the world. The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Europe market accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Significant investments in research & development activities and increasing number of construction activities in various countries in this region are major factors driving market revenue growth in this region. Earthmoving equipment, such as excavators, backhoes, bulldozers, dump trucks, and others, incorporate hydraulic cylinders to improve performance and lifespan of machinery. In addition, hydraulics enables construction equipment to lift loads that are heavier. Increasing presence of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in countries, such as Germany, the UK, Spain, and others, has also contributed to market revenue growth.

The welded cylinders segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand for high-performance and stable hydraulic cylinders that support heavy loads is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Welded cylinders are also preferred by industry professionals as they offer design freedom and unlike tie-rod cylinders and withstand mechanical forces and offer various features. Market companies are significantly investing in research & development activities and offering their prospective clients customization options. This has further increased acceptance of welded cylinders among end-users in various regions. In addition, significant advancements in welded cylinders have increased their life expectancy and provide benefits such as automatic overload protection, speed control, and others.

The oil & gas segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Rapid advancements in cylinder technology is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this segment. Oil & gas industries require hydraulic cylinders to explore and exploit resources located in deep water. In addition, market companies are focusing on developing large hydraulic cylinders that adhere to safety and latest industry standards. Advancements in hydraulic power unit also play a key role in driving market revenue growth in these industries. For instance, market companies are focusing on reducing the size of hydraulic cylinder by combining power unit with low displacement characteristic of helical actuators. Moreover, surface technologies that offer improved performance are in high demand in oil & gas industries.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Enerpac Tool Group, Bosch Rexroth AG, Caterpillar, Eaton, KYB Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, SMC Corporation, Hengli hydraulic, Hydac International GmbH, Standex International Corporation, Texas Hydraulics, and Weber-Hydraulic GmbH.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hydraulic cylinder market based on function, specification, industry, and region:

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders

Specification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Welded Cylinders

Tie Rod Cylinders

Telescopic Cylinders

Mill Type Hydraulic Cylinders

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Construction

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2022-2030. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

Overview of the Hydraulic Cylinder Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Hydraulic Cylinder industry

Thank you for reading our report.

Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size Worth USD 20.49 Billion in 2030