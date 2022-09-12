Decision Intelligence Market Research Update, Estimation, Future Scope, Revenue Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are some key factors driving market

Decision Intelligence Market Size – USD 10.30 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends – Increasing need for data-driven decisions” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global decision intelligence market size reached USD 10.30 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to make fast and accurate decisions for better outcomes and increasing need for multiple problem-solving options are expected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030. In addition, increasing need for making more accurate data-driven decisions will boost revenue growth of the market. Effective decision making is a major problem in organizations, and better decision making and evaluating tools to make business-critical decisions are required to resolve challenges.

The researcher also discusses the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Decision Intelligence market for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The report will empower companies to understand the opportunities, adapt to their consumer demands, needs, and concentrate on their best end-users.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Hybrid-based segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for human-machine interactions in order to detect issues and achieve faultless judgement.

Machine learning segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising need for predicting accurate outcomes. Machine learning algorithms use historical data as input for predicting new outputs.

Big cloud providers segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increased demand for on-cloud services in order to have flexibility in using decision intelligence solutions.

North America market is expected to register a considerably large revenue share due to robust presence of major players providing decision intelligence solutions such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, and Clarifai, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the Decision Intelligence market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Decision Intelligence market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Decision Intelligence in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players covered in this report

Baidu, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Arm Limited, H2O.ai, Inc., AiCure LLC, Clarifai, Inc., Enlitic, Inc., Ayasdi AI LLC, HyperVerge, Inc., and Iris.ai AS.

Emergen Research has segmented global decision intelligence market on the basis of model, software, provider, application, end-use, and region:

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Human-based

Hybrid-based

Machine-based

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Analytics

Machine Learning

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Big Cloud Providers

Start-Ups

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Demand Forecasting

Discovering Cause

Logistics Optimization

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Oil and Gas

Retail

Transportation

Others

Decision Intelligence Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

