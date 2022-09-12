Graph Database Market Size Worth USD 11.25 by 2030 | CAGR: 21.9% Says Emergen Research
Increasing use of graph database software in healthcare industry and rising demand for robust AI infrastructure are some key factors driving market growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global graph database market size reached USD 1.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising use of graph database software in healthcare industry and rising demand for robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure are some key factors driving market growth are some key factors driving global graph database market revenue growth. Rising use of graph databases for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and regulation compliances are also expected to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent. Graphs make it easier to control data migration and security. The databases minimize the chances of data breaches and ensures more uniformity while removing data, hence increasing trust related to private data. This is expected to boost adoption of graph databases for GDPR and regulation compliances, and in turn propel market revenue growth.
However, lack of standardization and shortage of skilled professionals are expected to hamper growth of the global graph database market to some extent over the forecast period. Also, though graph databases are functionally NoSQL databases, these cannot be used in the low-cost cluster and therefore must run on a unified system, which leads to the network\'s performance decline.
The major companies Covered in the report are:
Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, DataStax, Inc., ArangoDB GmbH, TigerGraph, Inc., Cambridge Semantics Inc., BitNine Co Ltd., and Neo4j, Inc
The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the COVID-19 outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the growth of the market.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Emergen Research has segmented the global graph database market on the basis of component, deployment, graph type, organization size, analysis type, application, end-use, and region:
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Analysis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Connectivity Analysis
Path Analysis
Centrality Analysis
Community Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Master Data & Metadata Management
Fraud Detection & Risk Management
Customer Analytics
Recommendation Engine
Identity and Access Management
Privacy and Risk Compliance
Supply Chain Management
Infrastructure Management
Content Management
Asset Management
Human Capital Management
Scientific Data Management
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
Telecom and IT
BFSI
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare
Retail and E-Commerce
Government
Manufacturing
Travel and Hospitality
Logistics & Transportation
Energy and Utilities
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
