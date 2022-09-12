Metaverse in Education Market Demand, Analysis, Present Growth And Future Trend Forecast To 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Rising popularity of e-learning, increasing preference for immersive learning experiences & increasing investment to develop metaverse-related learning platform

Metaverse tools and technologies can enhance engagement and involvement in online classes and significantly improve effectiveness of learning, increase retention of information in online learning” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse leverages augmented reality solutions and decentralized technology to facilitate connection and interaction among users and achieve a digital approach to social learning and skill development. Metaverse has the potential to change how institutional education can be monetized and with growth of online platforms, lecturers can teach in real-time to live audience while simultaneously teaching online class. Metaverse can connect students and teachers from across the globe to encourage enhanced interaction and sharing of knowledge to improve learning experiences.

Rising popularity of metaverse in the education sector, increasing investment to develop robust and collaborative learning platforms, acceptance of VR and AR tech by teachers across the globe, and growth of virtual digital education are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Metaverse is the next iteration of the internet and refers to a shared virtual space where users can interact with each other through their digital avatars. This virtual world is an amalgamation of advanced technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, extended reality, AI, and effectively combines attributes of social media, games, and cryptocurrencies.

The reports cover key developments in the Metaverse in Education market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Metaverse in Education market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Metaverse in Education in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The major players covered in this report

Invact Metaversity

Tomorrow’s Education

Sophia Technologies Ltd.

Metaverse Group

Shenzhen Meten International Education Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Shengxue Culture Communication Co., Ltd.,

WU Executive Academy

21K School

Luca & Friends

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd.

Jiangsu Hibao Tech Software Co., Ltd.

Roblox

Microsoft

The University of Miami

The University of Nevada

Emergen Research has segmented the global Metaverse in Education market on the basis of offering, solution, technology, application, and region:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in education market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hardware

Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Learning

Skill Development

Educational Apps

Self-Regulation Skills

Cultural Understanding

Others

Metaverse in Education Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Augmented Reality Segment to Register Robust Revenue CAGR:

Augmented reality segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of AR devices due to its ability to offer enhanced and real-world learning experiences. Augmented reality can enable a more tactile and collaborative learning experience and can facilitate improved communication between teachers and students. Augmented reality can enable active and constructive knowledge experiences and can blend two environments to make learning more informed and effective and these are some other factors expected to contribute revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Learning Segment to Dominate Other Application Segments:

Learning segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period attributable to increasing adoption of metaverse platforms to offer immersive learning experiences to students of all ages, facilitate communication between learners across the globe, and advancements in e-learning platforms. Learning in the metaverse can improve its interactivity and impact and improve communication and skill development.

