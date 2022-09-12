Computer Assisted Coding Market is grow at a CAGR of 11.95% and is likely to reach the USD 10,212.4 million by 2029

Computer Assisted Coding Markets

Global Computer Assisted Coding Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global computer assisted coding market to be grow at a CAGR of 11.95% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 10,212.4 million by 2029.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

3M

Optum Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Dolbey

nThrive, Inc

Craneware, Inc

Artificial Medical Intelligence

TruCode LLC

MModal IP LLC

Streamline Healthcare Solutions

LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

athenahealth, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

M-Scribe

ezDI, Inc.

Coding Strategies, Inc.

ID INFORMATION AND DOCUMENTATION IN THE HEALTH WORK GMBH & CO KGAA

iMedX, Inc.

ZyDoc

HRSCoding

GroupOne Health Source

One Voice

Computer Assisted Coding Market Overview:

The increased use of EHR systems will act as major driver accelerating the computer assisted coding market’s growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the greater use of computer assisted coding (CAC) solutions to reduce rising healthcare costs. Furthermore, increased regulatory requirements for patient data management and rising focus on physician computer-assisted coding in outpatient settings are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market. Furthermore, commercial and public organizations are rolling back rapid improvements in global healthcare infrastructure and rising insurance reimbursement policies. These tend to minimize the population's ever-increasing healthcare expenditures, which is stimulating the demand for computer-assisted coding systems. Growing healthcare infrastructure and rise in the level of disposable incomes in developing and developed countries will influence the growth rate of computer assisted coding market. The upsurge in the demand for automation is being driven by the need to manage a large number of codes in the ICD-10 system and this will further cushion the market’s growth rate.

Moreover, increasing usage of cloud-based solutions and technological advancement will provide beneficial opportunities for the computer assisted coding market growth. Additionally, the rising people's preferences for cloud-based data storage solutions and untapped developing economies will further expand the computer assisted coding market’s growth rate in the future.

On the other hand, high setup costs for on-site CAC support and a lack of domain expertise are factors that will obstruct the market growth. Also, healthcare providers' reluctance to use CAC solutions in emerging markets will challenge the computer assisted coding market. However, rising consolidation in the market will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market.

This computer assisted coding market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on computer assisted coding market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Scope and Market Size

The computer assisted coding market is segmented on the basis of product, mode of delivery, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the computer assisted coding market is segmented into software and services. Software segment is further sub-segmented into standalone software and integrated software. Standalone software is divided into natural language processing software and structured input software. Services segment is further sub-segmented into support and maintenance and education and training.

On the basis of mode of delivery, the computer assisted coding market is segmented into web-based solutions, on-premise solutions and cloud-based solutions.

Based on application, the computer assisted coding market is segmented into automated computer-assisted encoding, management reporting and analytics and clinical coding auditing.

Computer assisted coding market is also segmented based on the end user into hospitals, physician practices, academic medical centers, clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers and other..

Computer Assisted Coding Market Country Level Analysis

The computer assisted coding market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, mode of delivery, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the computer assisted coding market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the computer assisted coding market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the upsurge in the adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare players and favourable government funding policies as well as initiatives for implementing healthcare IT solutions in this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure and growing economies in this region.

The country section of the computer assisted coding market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The computer assisted coding market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for computer assisted coding market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the computer assisted coding market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2020.

Key Pointers Covered in the Computer Assisted Coding Market and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market Installed Base

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Market Healthcare Outcomes

Market Cost of Care Analysis

Market Regulatory Framework and Changes

Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis

Market Shares in Different Regions

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Competitive Landscape and Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Share Analysis

The computer assisted coding market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to computer assisted coding market.

