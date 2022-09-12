Global electric excavator market is projected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 22.80%
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Electric Excavator Market by Size (Mini/Compact, Medium and Large), by Type (Crawler, Wheeled and Others), by Propulsion (Battery-Electric and Fuel-Electric Hybrid), by Power Source (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery and Others), by Electric Power (Up to 18kw, 18kw - 45kw and More than 45kw), by Operating Weight (Less than 2000kg, 2000kg - 10000kg and More than 10000kg), by Application (Construction, Mining, Forestry & Agriculture and Others), and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.
Electrification is one of the biggest technology shifts in heavy machinery, along with digitalization and automation. Improving economics and the benefits of license to operate are driving more companies to consider electrification, and some have already begun this journey.
Companies operating in mining and construction industries are under pressure from stockholders, workers, local communities, consumers and governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce carbon footprints, improve air quality and protect the health and safety of workers and people living near mines and construction sites. Adoption of battery-powered equipment to replace hydraulics is a factor expected to create potential opportunity for the prominent manufacturers operating in the market.
With this as a backdrop, battery-powered and fuel-electric hybrid excavators are starting to replace excavators with diesel engines and equipment with electric motors is starting to replace those using hydraulics.
Recent, substantial advancements in battery performance and cost, global and local environmental concerns, and better and more available charging technologies have also contributed to the shift.
Today 40 to 50 percent of CO2 emissions come from diesel used in mobile equipment. To go fully carbon neutral, a shift in drivetrains is required, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) being the best possible long-term option.
For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-electric-excavator-market-2022-2030/
The construction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of xx% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Ever more stringent regulations relating to air purity from local authorities and governments are accelerating the trend of zero emissions construction sites.
Awareness of more ecologically sound drive systems is also rising in construction machinery – with electrical drive units becoming more and more common on construction sites.
The North American market is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share during the forecast period, especially the US. The growth of the US market is driven primarily by the environmental protection measures, with the upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the country, and local companies are making efforts to manufacture electric and hybrid equipment for the domestic market.
Moreover, companies are developing advanced solid-state battery technology with the aim to minimize drawbacks of the conventional battery types are further expected to drive the growth for the electric excavators in the US.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and scope
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline
2. Market Research Methodology
2.1. Research methodology and design
2.2. Sample selection
2.3. Reliability and validity
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Analysis
4.1. Market size and growth rates
4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends
4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts
4.4. Market constraints and challenges
4.5. Industry value chain analysis
4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s
4.6.1. Threat of new entrants
4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers
4.6.4. Threat of substitutes
4.6.5. Competitive rivalry
4.7. PEST analysis
4.7.1. Political/legal landscape
4.7.2. Economic landscape
4.7.3. Social landscape
4.7.4. Technological landscape
5. Market Breakdown – by Size
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Mini/Compact
5.3. Medium
5.4. Large
6. Market Breakdown – by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Crawler
6.3. Wheeled
6.4. Others
7. Market Breakdown – by Propulsion
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Battery-Electric
7.3. Fuel-Electric Hybrid
8. Market Breakdown – by Power Source
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Lithium-Ion Battery
8.3. Lead-Acid Battery
8.4. Others
9. Market Breakdown – by Electric Power
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Up to 18kw
9.3. 18kw - 45kw
9.4. More than 45kw
10. Market Breakdown – by Operating Weight
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Less than 2000kg
10.3. 2000kg - 10000kg
10.4. More than 10000kg
11. Market Breakdown – by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Construction
11.3. Mining
11.4. Forestry & Agriculture
11.5. Others
12. Market Breakdown – by Geography
12.1. North America
12.1.1. North America Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030
12.1.2. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Size
12.1.3. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Type
12.1.4. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion
12.1.5. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source
12.1.6. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power
12.1.7. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight
12.1.8. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Application
12.1.9. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Country
12.1.9.1. U.S.
12.1.9.2. Canada
12.1.9.3. Mexico
12.2. South America
12.2.1. South America Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030
12.2.2. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Size
12.2.3. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Type
12.2.4. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion
12.2.5. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source
12.2.6. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power
12.2.7. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight
12.2.8. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Application
12.2.9. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Country
12.2.9.1. Brazil
12.2.9.2. Argentina
12.2.9.3. Others
12.3. Europe
12.3.1. Europe Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030
12.3.2. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Size
12.3.3. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Type
12.3.4. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion
12.3.5. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source
12.3.6. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power
12.3.7. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight
12.3.8. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Application
12.3.9. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Country
12.3.9.1. UK
12.3.9.2. Germany
12.3.9.3. France
12.3.9.4. Russia
12.3.9.5. Italy
12.3.9.6. Spain
12.3.9.7. Sweden
12.3.9.8. Switzerland
12.3.9.9. Netherlands
12.3.9.10. Others
12.4. Asia-Pacific
12.4.1. APAC Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030
12.4.2. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Size
12.4.3. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Type
12.4.4. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion
12.4.5. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source
12.4.6. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power
12.4.7. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight
12.4.8. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Application
12.4.9. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Country
12.4.9.1. China
12.4.9.2. India
12.4.9.3. Japan
12.4.9.4. South Korea
12.4.9.5. Australia
12.4.9.6. Taiwan
12.4.9.7. Indonesia
12.4.9.8. Others
12.5. Middle East & Africa
12.5.1. MEA Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030
12.5.2. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Size
12.5.3. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Type
12.5.4. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion
12.5.5. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source
12.5.6. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power
12.5.7. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight
12.5.8. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Application
12.5.9. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Country
12.5.9.1. South Africa
12.5.9.2. UAE
12.5.9.3. Saudi Arabia
12.5.9.4. Israel
12.5.9.5. Others
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Market Positioning
13.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis
13.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players
14. Company Profiles
• Company Overview
• Financial Performance
• Product Benchmarking
• Recent Developments
14.1. Volvo Construction Equipment
14.2. SENNEBOGEN
14.3. Hitachi Construction Machinery
14.4. Komatsu
14.5. FAMUR Group
14.6. JCB
14.7. Wacker Neuson
14.8. Mecalac
14.9. Hyundai
14.10. Bobcat Company
