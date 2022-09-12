Global electric excavator market is projected to reach USD 3.21 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 22.80%

Electric Excavator Market Outlook

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Electric Excavator Market by Size (Mini/Compact, Medium and Large), by Type (Crawler, Wheeled and Others), by Propulsion (Battery-Electric and Fuel-Electric Hybrid), by Power Source (Lithium-Ion Battery, Lead-Acid Battery and Others), by Electric Power (Up to 18kw, 18kw - 45kw and More than 45kw), by Operating Weight (Less than 2000kg, 2000kg - 10000kg and More than 10000kg), by Application (Construction, Mining, Forestry & Agriculture and Others), and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy’s offering.

Electrification is one of the biggest technology shifts in heavy machinery, along with digitalization and automation. Improving economics and the benefits of license to operate are driving more companies to consider electrification, and some have already begun this journey.

Companies operating in mining and construction industries are under pressure from stockholders, workers, local communities, consumers and governments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, reduce carbon footprints, improve air quality and protect the health and safety of workers and people living near mines and construction sites. Adoption of battery-powered equipment to replace hydraulics is a factor expected to create potential opportunity for the prominent manufacturers operating in the market.

With this as a backdrop, battery-powered and fuel-electric hybrid excavators are starting to replace excavators with diesel engines and equipment with electric motors is starting to replace those using hydraulics.

Recent, substantial advancements in battery performance and cost, global and local environmental concerns, and better and more available charging technologies have also contributed to the shift.

Today 40 to 50 percent of CO2 emissions come from diesel used in mobile equipment. To go fully carbon neutral, a shift in drivetrains is required, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) being the best possible long-term option.

The construction segment accounted for the largest revenue share of xx% in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Ever more stringent regulations relating to air purity from local authorities and governments are accelerating the trend of zero emissions construction sites.

Awareness of more ecologically sound drive systems is also rising in construction machinery – with electrical drive units becoming more and more common on construction sites.

The North American market is expected to be the largest region in terms of market share during the forecast period, especially the US. The growth of the US market is driven primarily by the environmental protection measures, with the upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the country, and local companies are making efforts to manufacture electric and hybrid equipment for the domestic market.

Moreover, companies are developing advanced solid-state battery technology with the aim to minimize drawbacks of the conventional battery types are further expected to drive the growth for the electric excavators in the US.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and scope

1.2. Regional Scope

1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline

2. Market Research Methodology

2.1. Research methodology and design

2.2. Sample selection

2.3. Reliability and validity

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Analysis

4.1. Market size and growth rates

4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4. Market constraints and challenges

4.5. Industry value chain analysis

4.6. Industry analysis – Porter’s

4.6.1. Threat of new entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4. Threat of substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive rivalry

4.7. PEST analysis

4.7.1. Political/legal landscape

4.7.2. Economic landscape

4.7.3. Social landscape

4.7.4. Technological landscape

5. Market Breakdown – by Size

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Mini/Compact

5.3. Medium

5.4. Large

6. Market Breakdown – by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Crawler

6.3. Wheeled

6.4. Others

7. Market Breakdown – by Propulsion

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Battery-Electric

7.3. Fuel-Electric Hybrid

8. Market Breakdown – by Power Source

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Lithium-Ion Battery

8.3. Lead-Acid Battery

8.4. Others

9. Market Breakdown – by Electric Power

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Up to 18kw

9.3. 18kw - 45kw

9.4. More than 45kw

10. Market Breakdown – by Operating Weight

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Less than 2000kg

10.3. 2000kg - 10000kg

10.4. More than 10000kg

11. Market Breakdown – by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Construction

11.3. Mining

11.4. Forestry & Agriculture

11.5. Others

12. Market Breakdown – by Geography

12.1. North America

12.1.1. North America Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030

12.1.2. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Size

12.1.3. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Type

12.1.4. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion

12.1.5. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source

12.1.6. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power

12.1.7. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight

12.1.8. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Application

12.1.9. North America Electric Excavator Market, by Country

12.1.9.1. U.S.

12.1.9.2. Canada

12.1.9.3. Mexico

12.2. South America

12.2.1. South America Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030

12.2.2. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Size

12.2.3. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Type

12.2.4. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion

12.2.5. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source

12.2.6. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power

12.2.7. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight

12.2.8. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Application

12.2.9. South America Electric Excavator Market, by Country

12.2.9.1. Brazil

12.2.9.2. Argentina

12.2.9.3. Others

12.3. Europe

12.3.1. Europe Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030

12.3.2. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Size

12.3.3. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Type

12.3.4. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion

12.3.5. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source

12.3.6. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power

12.3.7. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight

12.3.8. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Application

12.3.9. Europe Electric Excavator Market, by Country

12.3.9.1. UK

12.3.9.2. Germany

12.3.9.3. France

12.3.9.4. Russia

12.3.9.5. Italy

12.3.9.6. Spain

12.3.9.7. Sweden

12.3.9.8. Switzerland

12.3.9.9. Netherlands

12.3.9.10. Others

12.4. Asia-Pacific

12.4.1. APAC Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030

12.4.2. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Size

12.4.3. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Type

12.4.4. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion

12.4.5. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source

12.4.6. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power

12.4.7. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight

12.4.8. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Application

12.4.9. APAC Electric Excavator Market, by Country

12.4.9.1. China

12.4.9.2. India

12.4.9.3. Japan

12.4.9.4. South Korea

12.4.9.5. Australia

12.4.9.6. Taiwan

12.4.9.7. Indonesia

12.4.9.8. Others

12.5. Middle East & Africa

12.5.1. MEA Electric Excavator Market, 2022-2030

12.5.2. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Size

12.5.3. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Type

12.5.4. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Propulsion

12.5.5. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Power Source

12.5.6. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Electric Power

12.5.7. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Operating Weight

12.5.8. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Application

12.5.9. MEA Electric Excavator Market, by Country

12.5.9.1. South Africa

12.5.9.2. UAE

12.5.9.3. Saudi Arabia

12.5.9.4. Israel

12.5.9.5. Others

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Market Positioning

13.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis

13.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

14. Company Profiles

• Company Overview

• Financial Performance

• Product Benchmarking

• Recent Developments

14.1. Volvo Construction Equipment

14.2. SENNEBOGEN

14.3. Hitachi Construction Machinery

14.4. Komatsu

14.5. FAMUR Group

14.6. JCB

14.7. Wacker Neuson

14.8. Mecalac

14.9. Hyundai

14.10. Bobcat Company

